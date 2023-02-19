Zach Galifianakis to star in Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch

Comedian Zach Galifianakis, known for his role in the "Hangover" trilogy, has sealed a deal to star in the live action remake of Disney classic "Lilo and Stitch", according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

For those with a foggy memory or are too young to know what "Lilo and Stitch" is, it is an animated film released in 2002 by Disney.

Set against the backdrop of Hawaii, the film tells the story of Stitch, a destructive dog-like extraterrestrial creature, and the troubles that follow after he is adopted by a six-year-old girl, Lilo.

The character that Galifianakis will play in the film has not been revealed, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

A search for actors to play main characters Lilo and her older sister, Nani, continues.

Stitch, on the other hand, will be brought to life with CGI.

The feature film is intended for release on Disney+, the media company's streaming platform.

Apart from his role in the "Hangover" series, Galifianakis is also known for hosting the talk show "Between Two Ferns" which featured celebrity guests such as President Barack Obama, Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber.

Top image via Wikimedia Commons, Disney