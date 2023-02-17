Ho Ching praises Yishun stall with no cashless payment option for allowing diner to pay another day

On Feb. 16, a woman took to Facebook to share her wholesome encounter with a wanton mee stall in Yishun.

The Facebook user, Sun Meilan, said she ordered four packets of wanton mee at the Jin Wei Wanton Chicken Feet Noodle stall at Block 807 Yishun Ring Road.

The total bill for four servings of noodles amounted to S$16.

However, Sun realised during payment that she only had S$7 in her wallet.

Moreover, the wanton mee stall does not accept cashless payment.

Fortunately for her, the stallholder graciously told her: "You can pay the rest the next time you come over!"

In response, Sun said she would provide her phone number to the stallholder and that she will return the next day to pay for her food.

The stallholder said without qualms: "No worries, any time is fine. What's most important is that you're eating well."

Shared by Ho Ching

In the diner's Facebook post, she shared that such stalls exude an old-school charm with "human touch".

"Sometimes this is what keeps customers coming back and not whether the stall has kept up with times."

Ho Ching, the chairman of Temasek Trust, shared Sun's Facebook post and said: "Indeed there is no need to shame others for using cash - What matters is that the heart is in the right place..."

Sun's heartwarming encounter with the wanton mee stallholder comes after former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng went on Facebook to "name and shame" food stalls that only accept cash payment.

