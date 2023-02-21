Chinese dessert brand Yang Xiaoxian opening first S'pore outlet at Orchard Gateway in Mar. 2023

Following the success of Haidilao and HeyTea, another F&B brand that is popular in China is making its way to Singapore.

Yang Xiaoxian, a dessert brand that specialises in mein mein ice (绵绵冰), otherwise known as milk ice, will be soft launching its first outlet in Orchard Gateway on Mar. 3 before opening officially on Mar. 6.

One of its signature desserts is super mango milk ice, which is served in a huge bowl and suits three to five pax.

Since its inception in 2012, the Xiamen-born brand has enjoyed countless accolades on Chinese social media, with many users praising the cloud-like texture, rich milk scent, and refreshing taste of its milk ice desserts.

Milk ice starts from S$16.8++

According to the menu seen by Mothership, the brand's best-selling super mango milk ice, suitable to share for three to five pax, will be sold at S$28.80 for members and S$33 for non-members.

Patrons can also enjoy the dessert in a smaller portion suitable for two pax, which will cost S$16.80 for members and S$22 for non-members.

Another popular dessert of Yang Xiaoxian is the red beans taro milk ice, which will be sold at S$18.80 for members and S$24 for non-members.

Finally, strawberry lovers could also enjoy their favourite fruit on milk ice at S$18.80 for members and S$24 for non-members.

In addition, the outlet also offers herbal jelly, fruit teas, and milk teas.

Customers can also choose additional toppings, such as mango, red beans, and taro balls, to go with their milk ice and herbal jelly desserts.

According to Yang Xiaoxian's official website, all desserts are handcrafted with no additives added.

Free membership and promotions

To celebrate the launch of its first store in Singapore, Yang Xiaoxian will be offering various promotions in March.

From Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, you can enjoy a free dessert on the house by becoming a member and sharing the news of Yang Xiaoxian's opening on social media.

Registration for the membership is free, and the complimentary dessert will be announced on the day itself.

From Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, the brand will credit the same amount customers spend in-store inside their membership card, which they can use to offset their bills on their next visit.

Outlet details

The establishment, which is currently under renovation, situates right opposite Scarlett Supermarket on floor B1 at Orchard Gateway.

It will open every day from 10:30am to 10:30pm.