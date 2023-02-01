Xiao Mei Ban Mian refunds customer who overpaid S$445.50 via cashless payment for noodles

Xiao Mei Ban Mian, a noodles stall in Woodlands, has successfully refunded the customer who overpaid more than S$445 for a bowl of food.

The stall's Facebook page posted an update on Jan. 31 at around 10pm to inform the public the matter has been settled.

What happened

The owner of Xiao Mei Ban Mian took to Facebook on Jan. 28 to crowdsource help to seek out a customer who very likely overpaid more than S$445 in one transaction.

This was after the stall found an unusual S$450 single fund transfer electronic payment receipt received by the outlet at Block 691 Woodlands Drive 73 earlier that day.

A bowl of noodles cost S$4.50 normally.

The payment was made via DBS Paylah!, a mobile payment and mobile wallet service offered by DBS Bank.

How matter was resolved

According to a post in a separate Facebook group on Jan. 31, a Nets personnel reached out to a person who knows the stall owner in a bid to facilitate the refund process.

However, the refund process was not as straightforward as simply reaching out to the customer and reversing the payment.

According to the noodle stall owner via another Facebook post on Jan. 31, as the e-payment was made via the Nets QR code, the merchant is unable to see any phone number or name from the transaction data.

The owner subsequently transferred the refund amount of S$445.50 to Nets, and Nets was tasked with contacting DBS.

According to the owner, DBS will be able to identify the customer and facilitate the funds transfer back to the customer's account.

The only information that the stall had about the customer was derived from surveillance footage.

Based on what could be seen, the customer is a man in his 50s or 60s and was wearing a red and navy blue-striped polo shirt when patronising the stall.

As an update to the public, the latest Xiao Mei Ban Mian Facebook post featured the stall owner posing with the customer with their thumbs up.

Background

Xiao Mei Ban Mian is opened by Khine Zar Lin, who is originally from Myanmar and a software engineer of eight years.

She started her food business in Singapore after the software company she was working in shut down due to the pandemic.

The stall sells food that suit the Singaporean palate, as well as Myanmar-style dishes such as kyay oh, which comprises rice noodles and meatballs.

It has another outlet at Block 892C Woodlands Drive 50.

