Bobi, at 30 years 226 days, breaks Guinness World Record for oldest dog ever

Guinness World Records has named a 30-year-old Portuguese dog as the world's oldest dog ever.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, has smashed a record that stood for a century, as he turned 30 years and 226 days old on Feb. 1, 2023.

He is said to be doing well for his age.

Bobi's breed has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

The previous oldest dog ever was Australia's Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi's old age has been validated by the Portuguese government's pet database managed by the National Union of Veterinarians.

Almost didn't make it

Bobi has lived his whole life with the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros, near Portugal's west coast.

He has three siblings.

Leonel Costa, who was eight years old at the time, said his parents had to put the puppies down as they had too many animals.

But Bobi escaped.

Leonel and his brothers kept the dog's existence a secret from their parents.

But the dog was eventually discovered and became part of the family.

Eats human food

Bobi has been eating the same food as the family -- sans the intense flavours.

Costa has to soak Bobi's food in water to remove most of the seasoning.

"Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn't hesitate and chooses our food," Costa said.

The only health scare was in 2018 when Bobi was hospitalised after suddenly collapsing due to breathing difficulty.

Costa says he believes the secret to the dog's longevity is the "calm, peaceful environment" he lives in.

Bobi's mother lived till the age of 18.

However, Bobi now has trouble walking and his eyesight is worsening.

Guinness have since updated its records, and announced Bobi as both the oldest dog living, and the oldest dog ever.

