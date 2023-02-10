Back

S'pore to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025

It will showcase six water sports, which include water polo, diving and artistic swimming.

Hannah Martens | February 10, 2023, 12:55 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore is set to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025, where the world's best athletes will compete in different water sports like swimming, water polo and diving.

The World Aquatics, previously known as International Swimming Federation (FINA), made the announcement on Feb. 9, 2023, in a press release.

The first Southeast Asian country to host

Singapore will become the first Southeast Asian country to host this biennial event.

Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin said the World Aquatics Championships 2025 would be an exciting boost for the Singapore aquatics scene.

"It will not only benefit sport in Singapore, but also activate the atheletes, fans and the industry in Southeast Asia through engagement opportunities leading up to the event and the championship themselves," Lim said.

The championship was previously awarded to Kazan, a Russian city, back in 2019. However, in 2022, World Aquatics (then known as FINA) decided to remove the hosting of the World Swimming Championship and banned athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Showcase of water sports

The World Aquatics Champions will showcase six water sports: swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

Over 2,500 athletes are expected to participate, representing 209 countries.

While dates are not yet confirmed, the championships will take place at venues that include the Singapore Sports Hub, Singapore Indoor Stadium and OCBC Aquatic Centre.

World Aquatics President Al-Musallam said the event would be in good hands in Singapore.

"Our whole community is excited about the opportunities that will come from bringing the world's best aquatics athletes to Singapore," said Singapore Swimming Association President Mark Chay.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said in an Instagram post that the World Aquatics Championship would be a "testament to our ability and ambition to host regional and international sporting events".

Tong also pointed out that it is "a timely occasion as well as we celebrate our 60th year since independence".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edwin Tong 唐振辉 (@edwintong)

Top photos via Edwin Tong's Facebook and World Aquatics

Spacious villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir now open for booking, rates from S$400 per night

Exclusive for HomeTeamNS members till Jun. 30.

February 10, 2023, 12:15 AM

All 11 opposition MPs voted for PSP's motion & rejected Government’s housing motion: Leong Mun Wai

The debate lasted for 12 hours over two days.

February 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Majority of online scam victims in S'pore in their 20s & 30s: S'pore police

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of S$660.7 million in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 07:32 PM

Median household income in S'pore increased by only 0.2% in 2022, hampered by high inflation

The improving trend of lower inequality in Singapore continued in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 06:48 PM

Up to 52% off alcohol, 1-for-1 beer in Feb. 2023 at Cellarbration

Don’t go to your next party without reading this first.

February 09, 2023, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo brings mother to S'pore for black pepper crab & Michelin Bib Gourmand beef noodles

He can eat up to six bowls in a row.

February 09, 2023, 06:04 PM

7 in 10 shoppers in S’pore turn to e-commerce to cope with rising cost of living: Shopee survey

E-commerce platforms, like Shopee, have been meeting the needs of more and more people over the years.

February 09, 2023, 05:59 PM

Syrian mom dies after giving birth to baby girl under collapsed building caused by earthquake

The baby's father and four siblings also did not survive the catastrophe.

February 09, 2023, 04:49 PM

Wild boar carcass in S'pore found with African Swine Fever virus: NParks

NParks is closely monitoring the health of wild boars in Singapore.

February 09, 2023, 04:24 PM

Long queue at Lucky Plaza nasi ayam goreng shop run by 'rude' & 'fierce' young man

If you cannot handle him at his worst, you cannot have ayam goreng.

February 09, 2023, 04:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.