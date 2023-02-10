S'pore to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025

Singapore is set to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025, where the world's best athletes will compete in different water sports like swimming, water polo and diving.

The World Aquatics, previously known as International Swimming Federation (FINA), made the announcement on Feb. 9, 2023, in a press release.

The first Southeast Asian country to host

Singapore will become the first Southeast Asian country to host this biennial event.

Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin said the World Aquatics Championships 2025 would be an exciting boost for the Singapore aquatics scene.

"It will not only benefit sport in Singapore, but also activate the atheletes, fans and the industry in Southeast Asia through engagement opportunities leading up to the event and the championship themselves," Lim said.

The championship was previously awarded to Kazan, a Russian city, back in 2019. However, in 2022, World Aquatics (then known as FINA) decided to remove the hosting of the World Swimming Championship and banned athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Showcase of water sports

The World Aquatics Champions will showcase six water sports: swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

Over 2,500 athletes are expected to participate, representing 209 countries.

While dates are not yet confirmed, the championships will take place at venues that include the Singapore Sports Hub, Singapore Indoor Stadium and OCBC Aquatic Centre.

World Aquatics President Al-Musallam said the event would be in good hands in Singapore.

"Our whole community is excited about the opportunities that will come from bringing the world's best aquatics athletes to Singapore," said Singapore Swimming Association President Mark Chay.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said in an Instagram post that the World Aquatics Championship would be a "testament to our ability and ambition to host regional and international sporting events".

Tong also pointed out that it is "a timely occasion as well as we celebrate our 60th year since independence".

Top photos via Edwin Tong's Facebook and World Aquatics