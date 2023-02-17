Back

Woman, 32, believed to be S'porean, dies in car crash in Australia

A man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Hannah Martens | February 17, 2023, 10:58 AM

A 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man died in a car crash in Australia at 7am local time (4am Singapore time) on Feb. 5, 2023.

While the New England Police District have yet to identify the man and woman, according to Lianhe Zaobao, the female driver is likely to be a Singaporean.

The identity of the man has yet to be confirmed.

The New England Police District released a statement saying that a woman and man died in a single-vehicle car crash on the Newell Highway in Moree after the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Moree is a town in northern New South Wales (NSW), about 600km northwest of Sydney.

The Newell Highway is the longest highway in NSW, stretching over 1,060 km.

Emergency services were called after receiving reports that a car had left the road and hit a tree.

"Witnesses performed CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the female driver and the male passenger both died at the scene," said the statement

Officers have "established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash", the statement said.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Top photo via Unsplash.

