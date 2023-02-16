S'pore woman, 20, loses wallet, finds it 3 weeks later but Polaroid pic gone & with S$10 extra

Losing a wallet is always a major inconvenience.

So, imagine finding it back weeks later mostly intact -- with money and cards still inside -- except losing some personal artifacts.

But finding it with more money inside?

This was what happened to a Mothership reader recently in Singapore, when her lost wallet was returned to her three weeks later -- with an extra S$10 note in it.

However, she realised that a Polaroid picture of her and an anime card were missing.

Strange experience

Speaking to Mothership about her bewildering experience, the reader, Elle (not her real name), said she had lost her wallet on Jan. 25, but she was not sure of the exact time and place when that happened.

After finding out her wallet was missing, Elle thought she would probably never see it again.

Nonetheless, she made a police report and a lost item report to SMRT and SBS Transit just in case they recovered anything.

Wallet returned to NUS

As luck would have it, she subsequently received an email informing her that her school, the National University of Singapore, had found her wallet, and that she could collect it on campus.

The wallet was apparently returned to NUS.

She picked up her wallet on Feb. 15, three weeks after it had gone missing.

She was informed that her wallet was found at Bukit Batok bus interchange.

The wallet contained her NUS student card.

Elle suspects she might have lost her wallet on the bus, which wound up at the bus interchange.

Unexpectedly...

When she checked the contents of her wallet, she realised she was missing some items: All her money and cards were intact, except she was missing a Polaroid photo of herself and a friend, and her lucky card of a character in the anime series, Demon Slayer.

Moreover, the amount of money in her wallet increased by S$10 -- an additional bill.

There was S$30 in the wallet when she got it back, she claimed, when she had S$20 in it initially.

"The card wasn't limited edition, but they were pretty rare. I considered them my lucky cards," Elle said.

The Polaroid picture of her and her junior college friend held sentimental value though, which made the loss more heart-wrenching.

When asked how she felt about the entire ordeal, Elle quipped: "I want my Maki card back."

Photo courtesy of Elle