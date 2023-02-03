Body of woman, 49, found in sea off East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

The body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the sea off East Coast Park in the wee hours of Friday morning, Feb. 3.

Police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning near car park C3 at 5.45am.

At about 6am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance near 1000 East Coast Park.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A police spokesman said preliminary investigations did not indicate foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

On Aug. 27, 2022, the body of a 24-year-old man was found at East Coast Park. The police retrieved the body from the waters before paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

