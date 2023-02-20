S'pore man told by wife to get rid of old games collection, manages to find someone to take them in

Fellow old-school gamers will remember having to go to a store -- erm, legit or illegal -- to purchase a physical disc just to access a game.

A relic of the not-too-distant past, some among us still hold on to copies of these pieces of plastic -- too precious to throw out, having provided endless hours of fun, despite being obsolete in a cloud-based, streaming world now.

But what takes up space, takes up precious real estate in Singapore.

Which was why one man here took to Facebook to share his decision to throw out old games, after he said his wife told him to.

Asked to throw away a huge collection of games

According to the Feb. 19 post in the Singapore Home DIY group by Daniel Yeo -- who judging by his box of old discs is an avid gamer -- took to Facebook to share photos of his unwanted loot.

The photos featured a collection of games, mostly released in the 1990s, including titles such as "Command & Conquer", "Diablo", "Escape from Monkey Island", and "Half-life".

The caption of the post read:

"Wife was making noise kept on asking me to throw away my classic games .. today was a sad day .. Only 80s and 90s kids will know."

A sad day indeed.

Gaming for three decades

Speaking to Mothership, Yeo, 42, shared a bit about how he has been gaming for almost 34 years, as far as he can recall.

While he does not know the exact number of games he has in this particular batch, he said he had already thrown away some games a few years back.

The ones left in this collection were his more treasured ones.

Happy ending

Taking to the comments of the post, he said he would rather give them away than throw them "into the blue bin".

Fortunately for Yeo, he was able to find someone willing to take the whole collection.

He did not get paid.

Hopefully, the new owner will be able to treasure the games as much as Yeo did.

Top photo via Facebook/Daniel Yeo