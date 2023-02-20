Back

S'pore man told by wife to get rid of old games collection, manages to find someone to take them in

Many of us will be able to relate.

Nixon Tan | February 20, 2023, 02:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fellow old-school gamers will remember having to go to a store -- erm, legit or illegal -- to purchase a physical disc just to access a game.

A relic of the not-too-distant past, some among us still hold on to copies of these pieces of plastic -- too precious to throw out, having provided endless hours of fun, despite being obsolete in a cloud-based, streaming world now.

But what takes up space, takes up precious real estate in Singapore.

Which was why one man here took to Facebook to share his decision to throw out old games, after he said his wife told him to.

Asked to throw away a huge collection of games

According to the Feb. 19 post in the Singapore Home DIY group by Daniel Yeo -- who judging by his box of old discs is an avid gamer -- took to Facebook to share photos of his unwanted loot.

The photos featured a collection of games, mostly released in the 1990s, including titles such as "Command & Conquer", "Diablo", "Escape from Monkey Island", and "Half-life".

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

The caption of the post read:

"Wife was making noise kept on asking me to throw away my classic games .. today was a sad day ..

Only 80s and 90s kids will know."

A sad day indeed.

Gaming for three decades

Speaking to Mothership, Yeo, 42, shared a bit about how he has been gaming for almost 34 years, as far as he can recall.

While he does not know the exact number of games he has in this particular batch, he said he had already thrown away some games a few years back.

The ones left in this collection were his more treasured ones.

Happy ending

Taking to the comments of the post, he said he would rather give them away than throw them "into the blue bin".

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Fortunately for Yeo, he was able to find someone willing to take the whole collection.

He did not get paid.

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Image via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Hopefully, the new owner will be able to treasure the games as much as Yeo did.

Top photo via Facebook/Daniel Yeo

Ukrainian actress, Tatiana Lin, said M'sia airport stopped her for not looking like her passport photo

"I, indeed, look a little bit different," she said in her Instagram Story.

February 20, 2023, 03:54 PM

Mark Lee calls out scammers for badly-edited photos of him looking like a hardened criminal

Can't even give them an A for their effort.

February 20, 2023, 03:07 PM

Meta launches new subscription service, Meta Verified, for Instagram & Facebook

This comes after Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue, the paid subscription for a blue checkmark.

February 20, 2023, 01:53 PM

Woman does 10/10 full face makeup on moving MRT train, stares back if others stare at her

She also drew her eyeliner on the moving train. Respect.

February 20, 2023, 12:21 PM

Symptom checker, mood tracker, & budgeting just some of the tools in this health & wealth app

Digital health solutions, goal setting, and curated content.

February 20, 2023, 12:01 PM

S'pore inmate, 29, completes A-level Math exam in Prison School while serving 14-year sentence

He is currently serving his fourth stint in jail for drug-related offences again.

February 20, 2023, 11:48 AM

LEGO versions of BTS soon available in S'pore for S$159.90, launching Mar. 2023

Build your own MV.

February 20, 2023, 10:50 AM

Student with Irritable Bowel Syndrome hospitalised multiple times during JC, happy to complete A-levels

Despite his illness, Christopher also served actively in the Student Council at CJC.

February 20, 2023, 12:44 AM

Celebrity-backed Indonesian chain serving S$1.30 coffee plans to expand to S'pore

Founded in 2017, its investors include Jay-Z and Serena Williams.

February 19, 2023, 08:30 PM

12 M'sians arrested, fake friend scam call syndicate targeting S'poreans busted in S'pore-M'sia operation: SPF

The syndicate is believed to be involved in more than 360 reports, with total losses of more than $1.3 million.

February 19, 2023, 07:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.