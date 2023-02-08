Groom, 54, bride, 42, choose Bukit Merah kopitiam to host wedding banquet

While many celebrated Chap Goh Mei -- the 15th day of the Lunar New Year -- by reuniting with family and eating tangyuan, a couple decided to register their marriage and host their banquet at a kopitiam in Bukit Merah, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Huang Zhicheng, 54, a delivery driver, and his wife, Zhang Kele, 42, a beautician, reportedly met at a friend's party a year ago and decided to tie the knot during the Lantern Festival in November 2022.

The bride, who came from the Chinese city of Chongqing, told Shin Min that she has been working in Singapore for more than seven years.

She said she had never thought that she would one day get married here.

Banquet venue well-decorated, menu on par with restaurants

The banquet was held at Foodgle Eatery and Beer Garden located at Block 119 at Bukit Merah Lane 1, a stone's throw from Queensway Shopping Centre.

More than 60 friends of the couple attended the banquet, occupying six tables.

According to Shin Min, the coffee shop was adorned with balloons and "double happiness" decorations.

Additionally, the banquet menu, according to Shin Min, was on par with restaurants.

Lobster, abalone, and sea cucumber were served that evening.

The dinner ended with mango pomelo sago served as dessert.

Chef is groom's friend

Speaking to Shin Min, Huang shared that when the couple decided to get married on the evening of the auspicious Chap Goh Mei date, all restaurants in the vicinity were already fully booked.

Additionally, they choose the kopitiam for its convenient location as many of Huang's friends work nearby, and the chef of the seafood stall was also a friend.

Huang said his chef friend not only customised a special menu for his banquet but also helped with decorating the venue.

He added that hosting the banquet at the kopitiam was also more affordable, with one table costing around S$500.

A table at a restaurant would cost at least S$600, let alone other additional charges.

Both single for 12 years, entering their second marriage

For both Zhang and Huang, their union will be their second marriage, reported Shin Min.

Both have also been single previously for around 12 years.

Zhang said neither of them have children from their previous marriages, and they would go with the flow moving forward, instead of forcing it.

Her husband also added that they have met each other's family members, though he had only met Zhang's relatives via video call.

"Because of the pandemic, I was not able to meet [my wife's family] in China. However, as the restrictions have been loosened now, we might be flying back this March or April," said Huang.

He also shared that the couple will host another banquet and take wedding photos in China.

