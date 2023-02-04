Water pours from ceiling in the middle of NUS lecture, lecturer unfazed

The rainy spell in the past week has prompted more people in Singapore to stay indoors.

For one National University of Singapore (NUS) student though, there seems to be no escape from the rain.

TikTok user @eldora.boo shared a short clip showing steady streams of water coming through two light fixtures in the ceiling in the middle of what appears to be a statistics lecture.

It is not clear how disruptive the pitter patter of the rainfall was, as she had used a K-pop song for the video.

Obvious water stains can also be seen on the wall panels of the room.

Despite the water leak forming a dark puddle on the ground just a few metres away, the lecturer seemed largely unfazed by the bizarre phenomenon.

He could be seen giving a cursory glance at the ceiling, but not missing a beat in the lesson.

Issues with lecture hall

In the comments section, fellow NUS students had no problem identifying the lecture hall in the video clip.

The user also lamented that this lecture hall in particular had presented other issues before, such as malfunctioning air-conditioners and lights.

Others also made comments about Jewel Changi Airport, no doubt referencing the indoor waterfall HSBC Rain Vortex.

Top images by @eldora.boo/TikTok.