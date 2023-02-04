Back

Vin Diesel doppelganger found in M'sia selling grilled fish

Fast & Furious 10: Makan in Malaysia.

Ilyda Chua | February 04, 2023, 12:43 PM

A man in Malaysia has recently gone viral on social media for his striking resemblance to action hero Vin Diesel, who plays protagonist Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious films.

But rather than racing around the city with his crew, Malaysia's Vin Diesel appears to be making a living in a less high-octane manner -- selling grilled fish by the roadside.

Photo via @aemieruls_/Twitter

Photo via @aemieruls_/Twitter

According to Malay-language tabloid Kosmo, the man is a Pakistani national who migrated to Malaysia.

"Van Petrol"?

Of course, the discovery spurred a very serious discussion on Twitter as to what Malaysia's very own Vin Diesel should be called.

Suggestions on Twitter ranged from "Van Petrol" to "Vin Petronas".

Users also joked about the Fast & Furious franchise, alluding to an alternate universe in which Toretto retires, moves to Malaysia, and becomes a politician instead.

