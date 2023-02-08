Back

Turkish embassy in S'pore seeking donations of winter clothes & other supplies for earthquake survivors

Donations can be sent by mail to the Turkish embassy, or dropped off in person.

Keyla Supharta | February 08, 2023, 11:49 AM

Events

The Turkish embassy in Singapore is seeking in-kind donations for people affected by the earthquake.

They made the announcement on a Facebook post, sharing the list of items that people can donate.

Items needed for donations

According to the Facebook post, people can donate the following items:

  • Winter clothes for adults and child

    • Coats, raincoats

    • Pocket warmers

    • Boots

    • Sweater-Pullover

    • Pants

    • Winter scarf, headgear, gloves, socks

  • Other supplies

    • Tent

    • Mattress (for tents)

    • Blanket

    • Sleeping bag

    • Thermos bottle

    • Diapers

    • Women hygiene products

Donations can be made by sending them by mail to the Turkish embassy, or dropping them off in person at 2 Shenton Way, SGX Centre 1 #10-03.

Severe weather conditions affecting rescue efforts

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 at 4.17am local time (9.17am Singapore time) has left almost 7,800 dead, with 5,800 buildings confirmed to have collapsed, according to The Guardian.

According to CNN, this is the strongest earthquake recorded in Turkey in 84 years.

Meanwhile, freezing weather is affecting efforts to rescue those who are trapped in the rubble.

Survivors of the earthquake are also having to deal with the weather conditions.

Not only that, the region has been hit by more than 100 aftershocks since the deadly earthquake, reported Aljazeera.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has announced that it will be sending 20-member team to Turkey to help with rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross has pledged US$100,000 in humanitarian aid.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing and the death toll is expected to rise.

Top image via @CryptoStatuette/Twitter and Turkish Embassy in Singapore/Facebook

