68 SCDF personnel deployed for Turkey rescue efforts return to applause at Changi Airport

The 68 personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have returned home after a 10-day deployment to Turkey to aid in rescue efforts.

They were received at Changi Airport in the early hours of Feb. 18 by a welcome reception, including Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam and the Turkish Ambassador to Singapore.

Hero's welcome

In photos and videos shared by the SCDF, the contingent could be seen shaking hands with Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and being presented with colourful flower garlands.

A crowd of well-wishers held up signboards and waved flags and light-sticks.

The minister also delivered a speech thanking the officers for their good work.

Despite the risks and weather conditions, including cold temperatures of between -3°C and 5°C, the team worked hard to retrieve bodies, rescue survivors, and contribute supplies to the Turkish rescue teams, he said.

"I, and all Singaporeans, are proud of you for your spirits and contributions despite the very difficult conditions," Shanmugam added.

Here's a look at the contingent's heartwarming reception:

Top image via SCDF/Facebook