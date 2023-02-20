Tony Leung in S'pore, poses for pic with 2 fans at Gardens by the Bay

Tony Leung, bona fide Asian/ Hollywood superstar, was in Singapore.

He visited Gardens By The Bay and bumped into some fans.

A video featuring a photo of two happy female fans and Leung was put up on TikTok on Feb. 18.

One of the women was the TikToker's grandmother.

In the photo, Leung, 60, who was dressed in a white t-shirt, sweatshirt and jeans, was seen gamely posing with the two women, who were beaming.

However, it appears the visit here by Hong Kong actor and singer was on Feb. 10.

This was confirmed on Instagram by the TikToker, who put up the photo of Leung earlier on the platform.

The man implied in a comment that Leung was trying not to draw attention to himself while here.

The comment said: "He tried to stay low key."

The star was also apparently not seen with an entourage.

Leung was in the 2021 Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

He played the villain Xu Wenwu.

His latest movie, "Where the Wind Blows", was out in Singapore on Feb. 16.

He could have been in Singapore to promote this film.

Mothership reached out to the TikToker for comment.

Top photo via Jaden Lim