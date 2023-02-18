English band The 1975 to perform in S'pore on July 18

The 1975 will return to Singapore for the Asia leg of its "At Their Very Best" tour.

They last arrived on our shores in September 2019.

It's not living (if it's not with you)

The four-piece synth-pop band had its heyday in the early- to mid-2010s, but it has made its mark on the TikTok generation as well.

Several of their songs have gone viral on the platform, including "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)" — but it's the band's frontman, Matty Healy, who has gained the most clout with the Gen Zs.

The 33-year-old's antics — including eating raw meat onstage — have been met with equal parts revulsion and attraction on TikTok, with some attempting to cancel him, while others declaring their undying love.

Exciting stuff.

