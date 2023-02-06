Back

Golden Mile's Thai Supermarket opening at Aperia Mall

New location.

Syahindah Ishak | Gawain Pek | February 06, 2023, 11:30 AM

The famous Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex will be opening at Aperia Mall.

Some units on the first floor of Aperia Mall have been cordoned off and a notice suggests that the new tenant is Thai Supermarket.

Photo by Mothership.

The new location has yet been officially revealed on the supermarket's social media pages, even though it has informed that the move will be in April.

Thai Supermarket has been operating since 1985, serving Singaporeans authentic products from Thailand, such as Thai snacks, spices and beverages.

Golden Mile's tenants to vacate following en bloc sale

In August 2022, it was announced that Golden Mile Complex was successful sold en bloc.

The complex's tenants, including Thai Supermarket, will thus have to vacate the premises before the building is handed over to the developers in May 2023.

Top image by Gawain Pek and via Google Maps.

