Back

New safari-themed bistro in Choa Chu Kang with alfresco-style dining & glamping tents

Glamping with food.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 21, 2023, 11:33 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you’re looking for a unique dining experience away from the buzz of city life, you may want to try out this hidden bistro.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEN+ (@tenplus.sg)

Located on Sungei Tengah Road, TEN+ recently had its soft launch in January 2023.

The restaurant will have its grand opening on Mar. 6, 2023.

It is a safari-themed bistro in Singapore and aims to stimulate what dining in nature feels like.

Glamping-like experience

Situated near a plant nursery, TEN+ is surrounded by greenery and flora.

Image via Facebook/Ten+

The bistro features a modern interior with white walls, aesthetically-pleasing wood and canvas furniture, as well as potted plants. Image via TEN+

Image via Facebook/Ten+

Image via Google reviews/Monica Naden

For diners looking to soak in the atmosphere, they have outdoor glamping tents that fit up to eight pax each.

Each tent is also fully equipped with barbecue necessities.

Image via Facebook/Ten+

Menu

TEN+ offers a mix of Western and Eastern cuisines.

Some signature dishes include:

  • Asian style big breakfast (S$18)

  • Crispy pork knuckle (S$32)

  • Flame grilled angus burger (S$23)

Asian Style Big Breakfast. Image via TEN+

Crispy Pork Knuckle. Image via TEN+

Flame Grilled Angus Burger. Image via TEN+

They also have bar snacks like Truffle Fries with Parmesan (S$12) and Crispy Kawa Ebi (S$15).

Crispy Kawa Ebi. Image via TEN+

Barbecue sets coming soon

Diners can look out for the eatery to launch barbecue sets soon.

Image via TEN+

The set will consist of seafood, marinated meat, mixed greens as well as mac and cheese.

Diners also have the option to order more premium items such as beef cubes and smoked duck.

More information on the barbecue sets will be available at a later time.

For beverages, the bistro offers artisanal coffees from S$4 and soft drinks from S$2.90.

There is also a variety of booze such as bottled beers and craft beers on tap:

  • Lychee lager (S$15)

  • Mango tango ale (S$15)

  • 330ml bottled Heineken (S$10)

  • Guinness (S$15 per pint)

Image via TEN+

Mocktails are priced at S$9 for a glass while cocktails cost S$15.

Free parking

The nearest MRT station is Choa Chu Kang.

A quick Google Maps search suggests that it's an eight-minute drive away from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, and a 23-minute journey by public transport.

TEN+ offers free parking on-site for diners who are planning to drive there.

For those interested in bringing their furry friends, the bistro mentioned in a Facebook post that while it is not pet-friendly yet, it is trying to make it happen.

TEN+

Address: 65 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 699000

Opening hours:

Wednesdays to Mondays, 11am to 11pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Top images via TEN+

Ya Hui, 35, leaving Mediacorp after 15 years, says it's time to stop & smell the roses

She says it's time to step out of her comfort zone.

February 21, 2023, 06:33 PM

6 trending courses to check out in S’pore if you’re thinking of upskilling to advance your career

Never too late to learn some new skills.

February 21, 2023, 06:29 PM

Indian IT company has work-life balance software that locks staff out of computer when shift ends

The warning system kicks in the moment employees' official shift time ends.

February 21, 2023, 05:55 PM

S'pore eatery confirms 'No Pork Lard' sign really meant 'No Pork/ No Lard', pork items removed for some time but put back on menu

Verdict: the sign reads "No Pork, No Lard".

February 21, 2023, 05:22 PM

2 rats apparently electrocuted by wires above Telok Blangah hawker stall, causing burnt smell & smoke

The rats were believed to be killed after contacting electrical wires.

February 21, 2023, 05:22 PM

New Marvel x Pandora Guardians of the Galaxy collection now available online & in stores islandwide

Collect all six.

February 21, 2023, 04:54 PM

MAS & Reserve Bank of India launches real-time payment system link between S'pore & India

The link between PayNow and Unified Payments Interface will help customers send and receive funds between the two countries.

February 21, 2023, 04:13 PM

Chonky cat Gacek a top tourist attraction in Poland with 5-star reviews

Finally a reason to visit Poland.

February 21, 2023, 02:44 PM

S'pore fan throws red panties on stage for Westlife to autograph

She wanted Westlife to have something from down south.

February 21, 2023, 02:11 PM

S'pore boy, 15, detained under ISA, idolises Osama bin Laden & willing to conduct suicide ops

Youngest to be detained under the Internal Security Act for terrorism-related activities.

February 21, 2023, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.