New safari-themed bistro in Choa Chu Kang with alfresco-style dining & glamping tents

If you’re looking for a unique dining experience away from the buzz of city life, you may want to try out this hidden bistro.

Located on Sungei Tengah Road, TEN+ recently had its soft launch in January 2023.

The restaurant will have its grand opening on Mar. 6, 2023.

It is a safari-themed bistro in Singapore and aims to stimulate what dining in nature feels like.

Glamping-like experience

Situated near a plant nursery, TEN+ is surrounded by greenery and flora.

The bistro features a modern interior with white walls, aesthetically-pleasing wood and canvas furniture, as well as potted plants. Image via TEN+

For diners looking to soak in the atmosphere, they have outdoor glamping tents that fit up to eight pax each.

Each tent is also fully equipped with barbecue necessities.

Menu

TEN+ offers a mix of Western and Eastern cuisines.

Some signature dishes include:

Asian style big breakfast (S$18)

Crispy pork knuckle (S$32)

Flame grilled angus burger (S$23)

They also have bar snacks like Truffle Fries with Parmesan (S$12) and Crispy Kawa Ebi (S$15).

Barbecue sets coming soon

Diners can look out for the eatery to launch barbecue sets soon.

The set will consist of seafood, marinated meat, mixed greens as well as mac and cheese.

Diners also have the option to order more premium items such as beef cubes and smoked duck.

More information on the barbecue sets will be available at a later time.

For beverages, the bistro offers artisanal coffees from S$4 and soft drinks from S$2.90.

There is also a variety of booze such as bottled beers and craft beers on tap:

Lychee lager (S$15)

Mango tango ale (S$15)

330ml bottled Heineken (S$10)

Guinness (S$15 per pint)

Mocktails are priced at S$9 for a glass while cocktails cost S$15.

Free parking

The nearest MRT station is Choa Chu Kang.

A quick Google Maps search suggests that it's an eight-minute drive away from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, and a 23-minute journey by public transport.

TEN+ offers free parking on-site for diners who are planning to drive there.

For those interested in bringing their furry friends, the bistro mentioned in a Facebook post that while it is not pet-friendly yet, it is trying to make it happen.

TEN+

Address: 65 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 699000

Opening hours:

Wednesdays to Mondays, 11am to 11pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Top images via TEN+