Police investigating obscene Telegram group chat 'SGWikiLeaks'

The police are looking into a case another Telegram chat group promoting obscene images, supposedly of Singaporean women.

The chat named "SG Girls 🇸🇬 @SGWikiLeaks" has over 8,000 members.

Popular chat group

The administration, @SGWikiLeaks, appears to run more channels which can be found under the chat group's information.

The main channel, "Local SG Leaks 🇸🇬 @SGWikiLeaks", has nearly 19,000 members in the group.

The other chat groups have between 4,000 to 22,000 members.

According to the Straits Times, the group reportedly have links to administrators who ran previous Telegram groups that distributed similar content.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that reports were lodged regarding these chat groups, and investigations are ongoing.

"The Police would like to remind the public that it is illegal under the Penal Code to transmit any obscene materials by electronic means. Members of the public may wish to lodge a police report if they are aware of persons engaging in such activities," SPF warned.

Not the first of its kind

Previously, the "SG Nasi Lemak" Telegram group made headlines in 2019 due to obscene photos and videos of women being openly shared and traded in the group.

They were also reported to the police.

Four men, aged 17 to 37, were later arrested and charged due to their involvement with the group.

Top photos via Mothership.