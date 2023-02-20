Ukrainian actress, Tatiana Lin, said M'sia airport stopped her for not looking like her passport photo

A Ukrainian actress claimed she was stopped at customs at a Malaysia airport because she did not look like her passport photo.

According to China Press, Tatiana Lin, 24, was travelling with her boyfriend, Malaysian actor Hero Tai, from Thailand to Malaysia on Feb. 14, 2023.

Lin shared in an Instagram Story that when she arrived in Malaysia, the immigration officer would not let her in as she looked different from her passport photo.

At the bottom of the story, she added a picture of herself without any makeup.

She then wrote, "I, indeed, look a little bit different".

The news was met with amusement in Taiwan.

A commenter online quipped that the immigration officers in Malaysia were indeed working.

Lin is based in Taiwan and is pursuing a career in acting and modelling there.

According to In News, Lin and Tai have been dating since 2022, when they met during the Taiwanese talk show WTO Sister Show.

The pair said they started as "friends with benefits" before it became a serious relationship.

They have been open about intimate details of their relationship.

