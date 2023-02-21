Tai Er Chinese restaurant in Jurong offering S$4,350 for manager role, S$15/hour for part-timers

Jobs in the F&B industry in Singapore are abundant owing to the mismatch in demand and supply.

For potential hires, it's a matter of knowing where to look for opportunities for better-paying and suitable roles.

One restaurant in Singapore has since caught the attention of some.

S$4.3k starting pay?

Tai Er at Jem mall in Jurong East is hiring and a photo of its remuneration package as advertised on a banner at its front door was circulated on Reddit.

It showed that the F&B business is hiring a restaurant manager for S$4,350 a month at the top of the list.

Other positions available included head chef (S$3,750), assistant restaurant manager (S$3,550), management trainee (S$3,360), and service crew, as well as dishwasher (S$3,250 each).

The restaurant is also hiring part-timers for S$15 per hour, up to S$1,410 per month.

One notable staff benefit is that meals are provided -- a perk of working in the food business.

Why the attention?

The salaries offered appear eye-popping, as FB& and retail jobs in Singapore are known to be less well-paid compared to other industries.

Tai Er is a Chinese restaurant chain specialising in suan cai yu, otherwise known as sauerkraut fish.

It opened its first Singapore branch at Jewel Changi Airport in August 2021 to long queues, and its second outlet at Jem opened in the second half of 2022.

It has a third outlet in Suntec City.

Salary as advertised?

Responses in the Reddit thread discussed the monetary remuneration.

Commenters said the advertised figures were likely the maximum remuneration for each role, and those who first start out can expect salaries of up to S$1,000 lower.

Others said the figures were already tentatively higher than many other F&B establishments and would make the restaurant an attractive employer.

Mothership reached out to Tai Er in Singapore about their highly competitive salaries.

It declined to comment.

Known for high pay in China

Tai Er has more than 400 outlets in China.

Back home, it is well-known for its high salaries.

The reason they can pay well is because they can afford it.

It was reported that Tai Er earned 3.29 billion yuan (S$640 million) in 2021 in China, despite the country's strict Covid-19 rules that led to the closure of many F&B establishments.

It was also reported that an industry expert in China said they believe the reason for offering such a high salary above the industry average is to hire the best talent to augment research and development capabilities for the company's products.

Only with the most intriguing dishes can the restaurant retain and attract customers, it was reported.

Secondly, offering high salaries is in itself part of the marketing strategy.

Top photos via Reddit & Google Maps