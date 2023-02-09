Syrian mom dies after giving birth to baby girl under collapsed building caused by earthquake

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Feb. 6, causing more than 15,000 casualties and injuring tens of thousands more, reported CNN.

But one life was preserved after a Syrian mother successfully gave birth to a baby girl under the rubble in the province of Aleppo on the same day, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Aleppo is among the worst-hit areas in the war-torn country, reported BBC.

The baby's immediate family, including her mother, father, and four siblings, did not survive the earthquake, the baby's relative told AP.

Their bodies were reportedly found near the entrance of their apartment building, which collapsed during the catastrophe.

A video, which is believed to have captured the moments after the baby was removed from the ruins, has also gone viral online.

The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.

In the video, a man was seen carrying a newborn baby with its umbilical cord hanging off its body away from the disaster site.

Another man was filmed throwing a blanket at them, presumably to keep the baby warm amid the freezing weather.

Baby rushed to hospital, in stable condition now

Hani Maarouf, the doctor who is treating the baby, told AP that the child was found alive in front of her mother's legs after dust and rocks were removed.

After rescuers dug her out, a female neighbour cut the cord and rushed the baby to a children's hospital in Afrin, a town nearby, alongside others.

According to Agence France-Presse, the baby arrived at the hospital in bad condition, with several bruises and lacerations all over her body.

She also had hypothermia because of the harsh cold, and doctors have to warm her up and administer calcium, added Maarouf.

The doctor said the baby has been kept in an incubator and is in stable condition.

According to the Maarouf, the baby weighed 3.175kg, an average weight for a newborn, and she was also carried nearly to term.

Although she has been moving her limbs normally, the doctor told AP he is concerned about the bruise on her back, and he will need to check whether there is any problem with her spinal cord.

Mother conscious when giving birth, but died soon after: doctor

Based on the amount her temperature had dropped, Maarouf theorised the baby was likely born several hours before she was found, according to AP.

He also deduced that her mother must have been conscious during childbirth and must have died soon after.

Had the baby been born just before the earthquake or had she been left for an hour more in the ruins, she would have died as well, AP reported the doctor as saying.

According to AP, it was believed that the apartment collapsed on the baby's parents and her four siblings when the family was trying to rush out of the building.

Family buried, rescue continues in town

According to another relative of the baby, her parents were originally from the village of Khsham in eastern Syria, reported AP.

They reportedly moved to their current home in the town of Jinderis under Aleppo province in 2018 after the Islamic State group seized Khsham in 2014 and after the Syrian National Army captured Jinderis.

According to AP, the baby's parents and her four siblings have been buried in a cemetery in Jinderis on Feb. 7.

Rescue operations are still ongoing in the town.

