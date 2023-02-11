Back

Man, 20, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car crashes into van along CTE

Syahindah Ishak | February 11, 2023, 03:04 PM

Events

A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink-driving after crashing his car into a van along the Central Expressway (CTE) before Upper Serangoon Road exit on Feb. 10 morning.

Videos of the incident were shared online, showing the black car swerving from the right-most lane to the left-most lane before colliding with a white van.

A picture posted in a Telegram group chat showed the car overturned on the road after the crash.

Photo by Kumi transportation services via SGRoad Blocks on Telegram.

Van driver taken to hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 6:21am on Feb. 10.

The 67-year-old male van driver was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The 20-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to hospital. He was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at about 6:20am on Feb. 10.

The van driver was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Top image by Kumi transportation services via SGRoad Blocks on Telegram.

