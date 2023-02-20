S'pore govt Budget calculator tool tells you how much money you'll get from Budget 2023's initiatives

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his Budget 2023 statement on Feb. 14, 2023, in a speech at Parliament that spanned about two hours long.

Among his announcements were several initiatives aimed at helping Singaporeans cope with the rising costs of living.

One way to find out what benefits you're eligible for would be to read our summary of the Budget statement.

Or if you just want to find out — using minimal brain power — how much you're getting, you can use the Support For You calculator launched by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and GovTech.

In a video published on Feb. 17, Wong — also Singapore's finance minister — introduced the tool; "You could ask ChatGPT [...] but I'm not sure it'll give you a very accurate answer," he said.

"So to help you we have come up with a Budget calculator [...] It will tell you how much you and your household members will get from our various Budget schemes and measures."

Input details to find out how much you'll get

Using the calculator is pretty self-explanatory — you furnish some details about yourself, such as your year of birth and income, and it comes back with the benefits that you'll get according to these details.

The details of the benefits are broken down according to individual and household benefits, as well as particulars on which specific initiative the benefit is derived from.

Helpfully, the calculator also shows you an estimate of the benefits that you'll receive over the next couple of years.

You can access the Support For You calculator here.

Top image from Lawrence Wong's Facebook page and the Support For You calculator