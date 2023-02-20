Back

S'pore govt Budget calculator tool tells you how much money you'll get from Budget 2023's initiatives

More accurate than ChatGPT according to DPM Lawrence Wong.

Andrew Koay | February 20, 2023, 09:12 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his Budget 2023 statement on Feb. 14, 2023, in a speech at Parliament that spanned about two hours long.

Among his announcements were several initiatives aimed at helping Singaporeans cope with the rising costs of living.

One way to find out what benefits you're eligible for would be to read our summary of the Budget statement.

Or if you just want to find out — using minimal brain power — how much you're getting, you can use the Support For You calculator launched by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and GovTech.

In a video published on Feb. 17, Wong — also Singapore's finance minister — introduced the tool; "You could ask ChatGPT [...] but I'm not sure it'll give you a very accurate answer," he said.

"So to help you we have come up with a Budget calculator [...] It will tell you how much you and your household members will get from our various Budget schemes and measures."

Input details to find out how much you'll get

Using the calculator is pretty self-explanatory — you furnish some details about yourself, such as your year of birth and income, and it comes back with the benefits that you'll get according to these details.

The details of the benefits are broken down according to individual and household benefits, as well as particulars on which specific initiative the benefit is derived from.

Helpfully, the calculator also shows you an estimate of the benefits that you'll receive over the next couple of years.

You can access the Support For You calculator here.

Top image from Lawrence Wong's Facebook page and the Support For You calculator

Tony Leung in S'pore, poses for pic with 2 fans at Gardens by the Bay

Woah.

February 20, 2023, 09:07 PM

S'pore eatery's 'No Pork Lard' sign mistaken as 'No Pork/ No Lard' sign, taken down after TikTok complaint

"No pork, no lard" or "No pork lard"?

February 20, 2023, 08:07 PM

Popular ABC Brickworks Fried Hokkien Mee stall permanently closed as owner retires

End of an era.

February 20, 2023, 06:28 PM

Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers asks S'pore audience about Total Defence Day siren

Can't Stop, except in case of alarm.

February 20, 2023, 06:17 PM

Netflix to release safe for work documentary, 'Money Shot: The Pornhub Story'

The documentary will be a deep dive of the adult entertainment industry.

February 20, 2023, 06:10 PM

Switching careers can be difficult. Here’s how you can get someone to guide you & make things easier.

Sometimes it’s better to jump before you’re pushed.

February 20, 2023, 06:00 PM

K-pop group IVE to hold concert at Star Theatre on June 30, 2023

Time to dive into my wallet.

February 20, 2023, 05:33 PM

Japan diner stuffs ramen store chopsticks in his mouth, puts them back into holder

"Ramen terrorism" now?

February 20, 2023, 05:29 PM

2 motorcycles & minibus collide along TPE: Woman, 26, riding pillion dies

The minibus driver, 54, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

February 20, 2023, 04:53 PM

15 locations where you can get cash refunds from Kopitiam cards from Mar. 1

A total of 80 staff will be deployed on-site across the 15 locations to provide assistance.

February 20, 2023, 04:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.