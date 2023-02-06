S’pore fans of K-Pop group Stray Kids sing along to ‘Singapura, Sunny Island’ during concert

K-pop boy group Stray Kids wrapped up their show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 5 (Sunday).

Their sold-out concert was part of the "Maniac" World Tour.

To the pleasant surprise of the audience, the group’s leader and rapper Bang Chan delivered his rendition of the Singaporean folk song “Singapura, Sunny Island” during the show.

When Bang started singing the song, the audience can be heard cheering for him.

He later pointed his microphone towards the audience and was also visibly surprised when concertgoers continued the song in unison.

A commenter said that Bang was initially worried that no one would recognise the song, thus he was surprised when the fans sang along.

Learnt it for Singapore concert

According to a video posted on TikTok, Bang apparently learnt the song just to sing it to the Singaporean audience during the concert.

Many commenters said that they felt patriotic listening to that song at the concert:

Read more:

Top images via TikTok/@wodemeiren_