S’pore fans of K-Pop group Stray Kids sing along to ‘Singapura, Sunny Island’ during concert

Patriotic.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 06, 2023, 04:09 PM

Events

K-pop boy group Stray Kids wrapped up their show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 5 (Sunday).

Their sold-out concert was part of the "Maniac" World Tour.

To the pleasant surprise of the audience, the group’s leader and rapper Bang Chan delivered his rendition of the Singaporean folk song “Singapura, Sunny Island” during the show.

@wodemeiren_ man single-handedly made the whole stadium patriotic🇸🇬 #maniacinsg #skz #majulahsingapura ♬ original sound - lovia

When Bang started singing the song, the audience can be heard cheering for him.

@hoseeokieex i was too stunned hence why my voice is louder 🙏🏼 but anyways thank you for singing this song channie 😫🥺 youre the sweetest the cutest leader eva &lt3 #maniacinsg #straykids #maniacinsingapore ♬ original sound - fad

He later pointed his microphone towards the audience and was also visibly surprised when concertgoers continued the song in unison.

A commenter said that Bang was initially worried that no one would recognise the song, thus he was surprised when the fans sang along.

Learnt it for Singapore concert

According to a video posted on TikTok, Bang apparently learnt the song just to sing it to the Singaporean audience during the concert.

@tonystark3ooo chan is such a sweetheart….. 😭 i cannot believe he learned this song for us #maniacinsingapore #straykidsinsg #skzinsg #maniacinsg #straykidsinsingapore #straykids ♬ CASE 143 - Stray Kids

Many commenters said that they felt patriotic listening to that song at the concert:

