105 S'pore Chinatown hawkers & merchants raise S$24,900 to donate to Turkey & Syria earthquake victims

Stall owners operating in Singapore's Chinatown have come together to raise funds to donate to victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Up to 105 stalls participated in the fundraiser, raising up S$24,900 in one week.

A bulletin board filled with a list of participating stalls and the amount donated can be seen posted near the escalator of the second floor of Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

The owner of Liao Fan Hawker Chan, Chan Hon Meng, told Lianhe Zaobao that he asked his workers if they would want to donate to the earthquake victims when he heard about the fundraiser.

More than 50 employees participated in the donation, raising up to S$4,900 within three days.

"We have been paying close attention to the disaster in Turkey," Chan said. He wanted to let his employees participate in the charity, but did not expect everyone to be so dedicated to the cause.

Jiang, the owner of Shang Hai Fried Xiao Long Bao which opened in 2022, donated S$500 to the fundraiser.

"When disaster struck, help came from all sides. We decided to respond after seeing the flyer issued by Chinatown Complex," Jiang said.

"Since we opened our business, customers have come to support us. So we also hope to help others. This fundraiser reflects the spirit of solidarity. Together with Chinatown Complex, we want to give back to society."

Xu Yongkun, a tenant at Chinatown Complex, who also runs a second-hand goods trading store on the first floor, assisted with the fundraising by personally visiting various stalls.

He explained the purpose of the donation in detail and encouraged stall owners to participate in the charity.

"We don't force stall owners to donate. I have a small business, so I only donated S$50, hoping to contribute a bit."

Top image via Google Streets View