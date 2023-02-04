Back

M'sian stall owner offers meals for free if customers can't afford S$1.10 budget rice

She said that so far, no-one has taken advantage of the free meals.

Ilyda Chua | February 04, 2023, 05:24 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Since 2020, a stall owner in Malaysia has been selling budget rice packs for a fixed price of S$1.10 (RM3.50).

The rice packs come with different dishes, including chicken and beef.

But if her customers still can't afford it — "Just tell me," Nurul Shima wrote in a Twitter post. "I'll give it to you for free."

Photo from Nurul Shima/Twitter

She added that giving away two to four packs of budget rice doesn't cost her much business.

"Don't rummage in your pocket, then put the rice back because you don't have enough money," she wrote in Malay.

She also sells sets with seafood like prawns, fish, and squid — albeit not every day, and with varying prices.

Photo from Nurul Shima/Twitter

Inspired by her childhood

Nurul Shima began selling her budget rice packs, or nasi bajet, during the first round of lockdowns in 2020.

Back then, she was working in food delivery.

But after paying S$2.15 (RM7) for a pack of rice with salted fish and a spoonful of vegetables one day, she began to wonder about the less well-off who couldn't afford such prices.

She then pitched the idea to her husband, who agreed.

Photo from Nurul Shima/Twitter

Nurul told World of Buzz that she was motivated by her own childhood.

"I didn’t have enough food to eat. I didn’t even have enough money to buy sanitary pads," she said.

"I’ve experienced all that, so I understand what it feels like."

She added that so far, no-one has taken advantage of her generosity to get free food when they could afford to pay.

"I even invite them to visit my stall again in the future," she told World of Buzz.

Still expensive

Despite the RM3.50 price tag, some customers have told her that the rice packs are expensive, Nurul shared.

But Nurul said that she only makes a small profit, and in fact earns less than she did in food delivery.

Rather, she sells her rice packs "with the intention of helping people eat and be satisfied".

It also gives her a sense of calm and satisfaction, she added.

"I'm just an ordinary person, nothing special," she wrote in a separate Twitter post.

Top image from Nurul Shima/Twitter

Bus captain accused of scolding wheelchair user & 'driving in anger', SBS Transit apologises for attitude

SBS Transit did not find any instance of unsafe driving.

February 04, 2023, 04:16 PM

50% off at Marché outlets in Suntec City, VivoCity & Somerset for members, Feb. 6 to 24

Sadly, it would not be available between Feb. 13 and 14.

February 04, 2023, 03:24 PM

Hougang neighbourhood cat's makeshift bed at void deck gets removed by town council

Someone might have complained about the makeshift bed which led to its disposal.

February 04, 2023, 02:27 PM

Vin Diesel doppelganger found in M'sia selling grilled fish

Fast & Furious 10: Makan in Malaysia.

February 04, 2023, 12:43 PM

US Treasury blacklists S'porean firm & director for links to network evading Russian sanctions

Asia Trading & Construction was found by the US Treasury to be a shell company that sold helicopters on behalf of a state-owned Russian defence conglomerate.

February 04, 2023, 12:14 PM

Pay-as-you-wish food store at Chinatown on hiatus indefinitely

It is looking for more funding and a new location.

February 04, 2023, 12:13 PM

Water pours from ceiling in the middle of NUS lecture, lecturer unfazed

Raining indoors.

February 04, 2023, 11:15 AM

S'pore mother calls police on son, 14, who allegedly threatened to go on 'school rampage' with homemade weapon

He has been sentenced to six months at a juvenile rehabilitation centre.

February 04, 2023, 10:21 AM

3 winners for S$12.8 million Toto Hong Bao top prize, one of whom bought S$1 QuickPick entry

Probably still have to go to work on Monday.

February 03, 2023, 11:45 PM

Bras Basah hotpot restaurant has set meals from S$28++ which include bubble tea & free-flow desserts

Quite worth.

February 03, 2023, 10:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.