Back

S'porean man, 66, is first athlete ever to complete 7 marathons around the world in 7 days in wheelchair

Dr William Tan raced over 295km across 7 continents in 7 days in his wheelchair.

Hannah Martens | February 15, 2023, 06:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Feb. 8, 2023, former Paralympian and doctor William Tan became the first athlete ever to successfully complete the World Marathon Challenge in a wheelchair.

This was announced in an Instagram post by the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

At 66 years old, Tan completed seven marathons on seven continents over seven days from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The World Marathon Challenge

The annual challenge involves completing the standard marathon distance of 42.2 km in each of the seven locations, and must be completed within 168 hours.

The marathons took place in the frigid cold of Antarctica, as well as South Africa, Australia, Dubai, Spain, Brazil and the U.S.

The challenge was meant to "test the limits of human endurance and attract top athletes and endurance enthusiasts from around the world," wrote Tan on his website.

Tan said it is a "physically and mentally demanding feat that requires careful preparation, training, and a strong mental attitude."

Tan was one of two athletes in a wheelchair among 50 others competing. While the other para-athlete opted to finish the challenge on a handcycle, Tan finished the challenge in a wheelchair.

In a Facebook post, Tan also mentioned that he was highly blessed to complete the challenge in his 14th year of remission from leukaemia.

Tan's background

Tan was diagnosed with polio at two years old and is paralysed from the waist down.

He was introduced to wheelchair sports when he was 15, said Singapore Disability Sports Council in an Instagram post.

He represented Singapore at its first Paralympic Games in Seoul in 1998.

In April 2009, Tan was diagnosed with Stage 4 leukaemia.

He has since taken part in more than 100 races.

Tan participated in the challenge to help raise awareness and funds for charities like Blood Cancer UK, the National University Health System Fund and the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

Top photos via World Marathon Challenge

80% of directors for S'pore-incorporated companies only have 1 directorship: Chee Hong Tat

Individuals who hold a "significant" number of directorships must have their ability assessed by companies, according to Chee.

February 15, 2023, 06:08 PM

Seasoned bar worker shares stories of drunk nights & serving the likes of LKY & the Black Eyed Peas

Hectic but never “monotonous”.

February 15, 2023, 05:58 PM

Thai boys' football team captain rescued from cave in 2018 dies in UK

He had enrolled in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire in 2022.

February 15, 2023, 05:55 PM

Man, 45, to be charged for assaulting security officer at Bukit Batok condo

He was allegedly drunk.

February 15, 2023, 04:51 PM

Psychiatric patient stabs another patient at M'sia hospital emergency department

The victim was stabbed three times, once in the back and twice in the abdomen.

February 15, 2023, 04:36 PM

Traffic Police on motorbike engages van in high speed chase from TPE to Yishun

The van was later found abandoned at a car park.

February 15, 2023, 04:12 PM

SIA named 2023 Airline of the Year for strong Covid-19 recovery

It was praised for its cost-cutting and innovative initiatives.

February 15, 2023, 03:18 PM

Pet ginger cat chilling comfortably on window ledge in M'sia rescued by firefighters

Avoided a cat-astrophe.

February 15, 2023, 03:12 PM

8-year-old doggo looking for furever home in S'pore after surviving tick fever

Alfie is HDB-approved under Project ADORE.

February 15, 2023, 01:37 PM

Star Awards 2023 to be held at Marina Bay Sands on Apr. 9 in concert format

*Theme song plays*

February 15, 2023, 01:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.