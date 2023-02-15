S'porean man, 66, is first athlete ever to complete 7 marathons around the world in 7 days in wheelchair

On Feb. 8, 2023, former Paralympian and doctor William Tan became the first athlete ever to successfully complete the World Marathon Challenge in a wheelchair.

This was announced in an Instagram post by the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

At 66 years old, Tan completed seven marathons on seven continents over seven days from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The World Marathon Challenge

The annual challenge involves completing the standard marathon distance of 42.2 km in each of the seven locations, and must be completed within 168 hours.

The marathons took place in the frigid cold of Antarctica, as well as South Africa, Australia, Dubai, Spain, Brazil and the U.S.

The challenge was meant to "test the limits of human endurance and attract top athletes and endurance enthusiasts from around the world," wrote Tan on his website.

Tan said it is a "physically and mentally demanding feat that requires careful preparation, training, and a strong mental attitude."

Tan was one of two athletes in a wheelchair among 50 others competing. While the other para-athlete opted to finish the challenge on a handcycle, Tan finished the challenge in a wheelchair.

In a Facebook post, Tan also mentioned that he was highly blessed to complete the challenge in his 14th year of remission from leukaemia.

Tan's background

Tan was diagnosed with polio at two years old and is paralysed from the waist down.

He was introduced to wheelchair sports when he was 15, said Singapore Disability Sports Council in an Instagram post.

He represented Singapore at its first Paralympic Games in Seoul in 1998.

In April 2009, Tan was diagnosed with Stage 4 leukaemia.

He has since taken part in more than 100 races.

Tan participated in the challenge to help raise awareness and funds for charities like Blood Cancer UK, the National University Health System Fund and the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

Top photos via World Marathon Challenge