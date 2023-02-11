Back

SPCA & Lunch Actually to hold Valentine's matchmaking event for singles on Feb. 19

Happy Furlentine's Day!

Zoe Ern Yap | February 11, 2023, 06:10 PM

Events

Are you single and ready to mingle with like-minded animal lovers this Valentine's?

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and local dating agency Lunch Actually will be holding the very first "Singles and Mingle" event at SPCA’s compound for animal lovers to meet their "pawtential other half".

An event for animal-loving singles to meet

According to the Instagram post, the event is open to singles aged 25 to 45 years old.

The event will be held on Feb. 19 from 5pm to 7pm, and the registration begins at 4:30pm.

Participants will be going on an evening stroll.

Some SPCA's "four-legged furrriends" will be present at the event too.

Participants are encouraged to turn up in casual wear or sportswear.

The price is S$51.84 after GST. It may seem like a hefty sum for a matchmaking event, but 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the SPCA.

Welcome drinks and light refreshments are included in the fee.

Register to meet your potential other half and find out more here.

The deadline to sign up is Feb. 12. Only selected participants will be informed.

Finding pawtential soulmates

At the end of the event, participants are welcomed to indicate their interest in adopting one of the animals.

Even if you can't find a human partner, fret not, for you may be the right one for the animals at SPCA.

Standard adoption procedures, including adoption checks and counselling, will still apply and staff will be onsite to assist with any questions that participants may have.

Location

The event will take place at 50 Sungei Tengah Rd, S699012.

