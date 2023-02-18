Secret admirer hires singers to serenade SMU student with 'A Whole New World' in class on V-Day

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Fancy a singing telegram?
An unsuspecting young woman received a melodious confession in the middle of class at the Singapore Management University (SMU) recently.
A cappella singers in white and pink serenaded her with "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" and presented her with gifts of a class tent and a rose.
The performance ended with one of the singers reading out a personalised message from her secret admirer:
"It isn't a crime to love.
Cheers to more escaping the acquaintance quarantine. Love and only love."
This romantic declaration was promptly met with one student blurting out, "Walao eh."
@graceglazee Thanks for the in class entertainment 🤭❤️ #school #schoollife #Love #Relationship ♬ original sound - Graceglazee
Annual affair
The incident was posted on TikTok by her friend, Grace Khoo.
"Glad I didn't skip school today," Khoo wrote in her video, which showed the group giggling during the performance.
According to the comments section of the video, the singers were part of SMU's a cappella group, SMU Voix.
The singing telegrams are apparently a yearly affair by the group, with each telegram starting from a pretty reasonable S$14 -- with an additional S$4 for a rose added on.
You know, FYI.
Top image via Grace Choo/TikTok
