Secret admirer hires singers to serenade SMU student with 'A Whole New World' in class on V-Day

Fancy a singing telegram?

An unsuspecting young woman received a melodious confession in the middle of class at the Singapore Management University (SMU) recently.

A cappella singers in white and pink serenaded her with "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" and presented her with gifts of a class tent and a rose.

The performance ended with one of the singers reading out a personalised message from her secret admirer:

"It isn't a crime to love. Cheers to more escaping the acquaintance quarantine. Love and only love."

This romantic declaration was promptly met with one student blurting out, "Walao eh."

Annual affair

The incident was posted on TikTok by her friend, Grace Khoo.

"Glad I didn't skip school today," Khoo wrote in her video, which showed the group giggling during the performance.

According to the comments section of the video, the singers were part of SMU's a cappella group, SMU Voix.

The singing telegrams are apparently a yearly affair by the group, with each telegram starting from a pretty reasonable S$14 -- with an additional S$4 for a rose added on.

You know, FYI.

Top image via Grace Choo/TikTok