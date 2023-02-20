Back

'SMLJ' pet shop in Eunos sells birds of all sizes as 'SMLJ' means 'Small Medium Large Jiao'

A place where size does not matter.

Hannah Martens | February 20, 2023, 04:11 PM

If you are looking for a place where you can find birds of all sizes, check out a quaint little bird shop in Eunos.

The shop's name is "SMLJ Small Medium Large Jiao".

The shop's logo shows that its letter "J" is in blue.

"Jiao" means "bird" in Hokkien

This shop is full of different bird species and birdkeeping essentials like birdfeed and accessories.

The species of birds available at SMLJ range from English Budgies to lovebirds to Quaker parrots, and even pretty pink Galah Cockatoos.

SMLJ's Facebook showcases the birds available at their store.

They even have their own TikTok page showcasing a cockatoo named Gucci, their mascot, dancing around, among other videos of birds and stock in the shop.

@s_m_l.j Sunday is dancing birb day 🪶 Address: 48 Jln Eunos, 419506 #birdsoftiktok #sgtiktok #fyp #birdtok #moluccan #moluccancocatoo #singaporesmallbusiness ♬ Piu Piu Piu - 拼音师

Top photos via SMLJ's Facebook and Google Maps 

