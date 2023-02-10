Back

Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' will be back for Season 3 with a new location & new rules

Wow.

Mandy How | February 10, 2023, 12:37 PM

Good news for TV junkies: "Single's Inferno" is coming back for a third season.

Netflix announced the dating reality show's return on Feb. 10, adding that rules and location will be changed to "further spice up the romantic roulettes".

Previously, contestants looking to pair up were dumped on a deserted island called "inferno", whereupon a successful match with a member of the opposite sex will bring them to "paradise"—a night in a fancy hotel suite.

However, Netflix has yet to reveal what those changes will be, specifically.

Season 2 of "Single's Inferno" made it to the Global Top 10 for four weeks, and pulled in even higher viewing hours than Season 1, according to the platform.

The series is one of Netflix's "unscripted shows", and part of the upcoming line-up around the genre that the company is seemingly emphasising.

2023 will see at least eight Korean "unscripted titles" from the streaming giant, spanning the themes of dating, physical endurance, mind games and even zombie survival.

Image via Netflix

You can check them out here.

