Back

Inventor of legendary S'pore chilli crab dish dies aged 90

Rest in peace.

Fasiha Nazren | February 16, 2023, 12:35 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cher Yam Tian, believed to be the creator of Singapore's iconic chilli crab, passed away on Feb. 15.

She was 90 years old.

Photo from ieatishootipost's Facebook page.

According to Singapore Infopedia, the national dish was invented by Cher in the mid-1950s when she added bottled chilli sauce to stir-fried crabs instead of the usual tomato sauce.

Photo from Roland Restaurant's Facebook page.

By 1956, she and her husband went from selling the dish from a roadside pushcart to opening a humble shack called Palm Beach Seafood, according to a post by food blogger Leslie Tay who runs ieatishootipost.

The family sold off Palm Beach Restaurant in 1985 when they emigrated to New Zealand.

However, Cher's son, Roland Lee, moved back to Singapore a few months later because he felt he couldn't open a seafood restaurant in New Zealand.

He joined his godfather's restaurant at Sin Leong Restaurant. The restaurant was handed over to Lee, who subsequently renamed it Roland Restaurant.

Roland Restaurant, located in Marine Parade, still uses the original chilli crab recipe created by the late Cher.

2009 chilli crab saga

In 2009, chilli crab hit the headlines again when then Malaysian tourism minister Ng Yen Yen claimed that chilli crab was one of several Malaysian dishes that had been wrongly credited to other countries.

This caused quite a controversy back then, with many Singaporeans proudly defending the seafood dish as a uniquely Singaporean creation.

Tributes

Several food connoisseurs have expressed their condolences in remembrance of the late Cher.

In a Facebook post, Tay bade farewell to Cher, calling her a "culinary legend".

"The best way to remember her is to be familiar with the story of chilli crab," he wrote.

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh said in a Facebook post: "We will remember you and thank you for this gift of culinary. May you rest in peace."

Top image from KF Seetoh and Roland Restaurant's Facebook page.

Milo S'pore giving away Adidas bags with minimum spend from Feb. 16 to Mar. 12, 2023

Who loves Milo too?

February 16, 2023, 06:52 PM

S’porean expert answers this & more: Will putting your legs up for some time after sex help you conceive faster?

Conception is affected by both male and female fertility.

February 16, 2023, 06:15 PM

You can now feel like a ‘shark’ on ‘Shark Tank’ by voting for these S’pore youths’ community projects

However, your investment budget is all virtual.

February 16, 2023, 06:00 PM

S'pore woman, 20, loses wallet, finds it 3 weeks later but Polaroid pic gone & with S$10 extra

The thief had taken a polaroid of her and her friend, and her Demon Slayer character card.

February 16, 2023, 05:54 PM

Molest cases at nightspots in S'pore up 514.2% in 2022

More people going back to such venues.

February 16, 2023, 05:13 PM

Fan holds out Cartier ring for JJ Lin to touch during concert, singer mistakes it for gift & keeps it

Oh no.

February 16, 2023, 04:43 PM

Boon Lay residents harvest 60 sugarcanes from community garden after growing them for 8 months

Their vegetable harvests are usually shared among the community and the vulnerable.

February 16, 2023, 04:41 PM

No arms sales to Myanmar for over 15 years: Vivian Balakrishnan

The Singapore govt has prohibited the transfer of arms and dual-use items that could harm civilians to Myanmar.

February 16, 2023, 04:34 PM

Perromart sparks anger among pet owners owed weeks of deliveries, no response to queries

Perromart said the delay is caused by a supply chain disruption.

February 16, 2023, 04:28 PM

Plot twist: 1970s Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng not dead, friend & agent now claims

He said he spread the fake news after the singer was asked to do a concert tour in China.

February 16, 2023, 04:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.