Large crowd at SGX Centre with many lugging donations for Turkey earthquake survivors

Update on Feb. 10, 1:08am: The Turkish Embassy has temporarily suspended accepting individual in-kind donations until further notice.

The Turkish Embassy in Singapore had to stop accepting public donations on their premises after its office ran out of space.

This was after an appeal for in-kind donations for earthquake victims in Turkey was met with a swift response here.

The collection point has since been changed to 10 Genting Lane, #06-00 to accommodate more donations.

A notice has been put up to inform donors that the embassy has run out of space.

It was accompanied by a note of thanks to the people of Singapore for their support.

A Mothership reader saw a large number of people, including some elderly folks, at SGX Centre Tower with big bags of items on Feb. 9 morning.

However, they had to be turned away due to the lack of space.

Collection point in Macpherson instead

The Turkish embassy said in the notice put up at SGX Centre that they will still be collecting donations from now till Feb. 10.

However, the collection point has moved.

The embassy urged donors to make sure that their in-kind donations only consist of new or unused materials.

Clothing must be suitable for winter conditions.

The packages must also be clearly marked showing the content and quantity.

Top image by Mothership reader