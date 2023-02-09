Back

Large crowd at SGX Centre with many lugging donations for Turkey earthquake survivors

The embassy has run out of space, take note of the new collection point.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Update on Feb. 10, 1:08am: The Turkish Embassy has temporarily suspended accepting individual in-kind donations until further notice.

The Turkish Embassy in Singapore had to stop accepting public donations on their premises after its office ran out of space.

This was after an appeal for in-kind donations for earthquake victims in Turkey was met with a swift response here.

The collection point has since been changed to 10 Genting Lane, #06-00 to accommodate more donations.

A notice has been put up to inform donors that the embassy has run out of space.

It was accompanied by a note of thanks to the people of Singapore for their support.

A Mothership reader saw a large number of people, including some elderly folks, at SGX Centre Tower with big bags of items on Feb. 9 morning.

Image by Mothership reader.

Image by Mothership reader.

However, they had to be turned away due to the lack of space.

Collection point in Macpherson instead

The Turkish embassy said in the notice put up at SGX Centre that they will still be collecting donations from now till Feb. 10.

However, the collection point has moved.

The embassy urged donors to make sure that their in-kind donations only consist of new or unused materials.

Clothing must be suitable for winter conditions.

The packages must also be clearly marked showing the content and quantity.

Image by Mothership reader.

Top image by Mothership reader

S'pore to host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025

It will showcase six water sports, which include water polo, diving and artistic swimming.

February 10, 2023, 12:55 AM

Spacious villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir now open for booking, rates from S$400 per night

Exclusive for HomeTeamNS members till Jun. 30.

February 10, 2023, 12:15 AM

All 11 opposition MPs voted for PSP's motion & rejected Government’s housing motion: Leong Mun Wai

The debate lasted for 12 hours over two days.

February 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Majority of online scam victims in S'pore in their 20s & 30s: S'pore police

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of S$660.7 million in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 07:32 PM

Median household income in S'pore increased by only 0.2% in 2022, hampered by high inflation

The improving trend of lower inequality in Singapore continued in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 06:48 PM

Up to 52% off alcohol, 1-for-1 beer in Feb. 2023 at Cellarbration

Don’t go to your next party without reading this first.

February 09, 2023, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo brings mother to S'pore for black pepper crab & Michelin Bib Gourmand beef noodles

He can eat up to six bowls in a row.

February 09, 2023, 06:04 PM

7 in 10 shoppers in S’pore turn to e-commerce to cope with rising cost of living: Shopee survey

E-commerce platforms, like Shopee, have been meeting the needs of more and more people over the years.

February 09, 2023, 05:59 PM

Syrian mom dies after giving birth to baby girl under collapsed building caused by earthquake

The baby's father and four siblings also did not survive the catastrophe.

February 09, 2023, 04:49 PM

Wild boar carcass in S'pore found with African Swine Fever virus: NParks

NParks is closely monitoring the health of wild boars in Singapore.

February 09, 2023, 04:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.