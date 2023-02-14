SCDF's search platoon in Turkey includes 4 brave & super cute doggos

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has sent 68 personnel from Operation Lionheart (OLH) contingent to Turkey in response to the request for humanitarian assistance, following two massive earthquakes.

On top of these 68 brave personnel are four more heroes: the canines from SCDF's search platoon.

A quick round of introductions:

Timmy, the five-year-old golden cocker spaniel

Jack, the six-year-old labrador retriever

Rizzo, the two-year-old labrador retriever

Frenchy, the two-year-old labrador retriever

In a Facebook post from Feb. 14, SCDF said that these canines have the aptitude for searching for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

They are deployed together with DART rescuers to conduct search and rescue operations at potential rescue sites.

These canines have a keen sense of smell and are trained to search confined spaces in collapsed building structures.

SCDF added that a series of measures are in place to ensure that the search platoon receives the best care during deployment.

This includes housing them in climate-controlled cargo holds during flights, a wipe-down at the end of the day to keep them clean, providing them with a nutritious diet and, of course, taking them on walks for their much-deserved playtime.

There are also two medical doctors as part of the OLH contingent who are trained in basic canine care.

Take a look at Timmy staying warm in his thermal jacket:

And all the off-duty doggos after a hard day at work:

Rescue efforts

As part of the rescue efforts, the OLH contingent has assisted in saving a man trapped in a semi-collapsed building, and a young boy trapped in a collapsed three-storey building.

