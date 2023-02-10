SCDF sending another 48 personnel & 4 K-9 unit dogs to Turkey to aid in quake rescue efforts

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be sending another team to aid in rescue efforts in Turkey, which was hit by two massive earthquakes earlier in the week.

So far, the death toll has reached over 16,000 deaths in Turkey and 3,000 deaths Syria.

Second team to aid in quake rescue efforts in Turkey

The second team that SCDF is sending comprises 48 people and four dogs from the K-9 unit.

They were expected to set off from Singapore at around 2am on Feb. 10.

With the boost in manpower, the Operation Lionheart contingent will have greater capacity to carry out sustained and prolonged searches and rescues within affected areas, SCDF wrote in its latest Facebook post.

The canines from the K-9 units can help cover a wide search area more efficiently with their keen sense of smell.

The team will also be bringing along more search and rescue equipment, medical supplies and communication and logistics support equipment.

Top image from SCDF Facebook