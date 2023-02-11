Back

SCDF helps to rescue man trapped in semi-collapsed building in Turkey

Working together with a local emergency response team, they managed to rescue the man within 30 minutes.

Andrew Koay | February 11, 2023, 11:55 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has helped to rescue a man trapped in the rubble of a two-storey building in a south-eastern Turkish town.

According to an update on Facebook, members of the SCDF's Operation Lionheart were dispatched together with the Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA) to conduct a search and rescue operation in Kahramanmaraş.

Faint calls for help had been heard coming from a semi-collapsed building.

Rescued within 30 minutes

The team assessed the stability of the building before five elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team personnel, a paramedic, and LEMA conducted the search and rescue operation.

Entering through the building's rear, the team accessed the floor — where faint calls had been heard — and used a fibre-optic scope to confirm that the man was indeed there.

They found that he was trapped behind a large concrete slab.

LEMA then used a breaking equipment to create an opening and the man was rescued within 30 minutes.

After he was brought down from the building, the man was attended to by locals.

68 SCDF personnel in Turkey

Four days after the region was hit by a devastating earthquake, Al Jazeera reported the confirmed death toll in Turkey and northwest Syria to be more than 23,700; it is the region's deadliest earthquake in 20 years.

Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, previously stated that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts.

Singapore has thus far sent 68 SCDF personnel as part of the Operation Lionheart contingent.

Related stories:

Top image from SCDF's Facebook

Former S'porean Minister George Yeo recounts his early interactions with M'sian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Yeo recalls his interactions with Anwar from the early 90s when the Malaysian politician was widely viewed as Mahathir's successor.

February 11, 2023, 11:38 AM

2 big Disney fans watch the new ‘Frozen’ musical at MBS & find out it’s not the same as the movie

Review: 15 out of 10.

February 11, 2023, 09:55 AM

Ultimatum between business & marriage by ex-husband triggered Kim Lim's divorce, heiress' friend claims

'The past eight months have been super traumatic for me,' Lim wrote in an Instagram Story.

February 10, 2023, 10:06 PM

LTA testing out new road mix incorporated with plastic waste at PIE & West Coast Highway

Your plastic bottle might become part of the road one day.

February 10, 2023, 07:48 PM

Seafood Kitchen at Peace Centre suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Feb. 21, 2023.

February 10, 2023, 06:19 PM

Rescue workers pull cat named Strawberry from rubble in quake-hit Turkey

Good save.

February 10, 2023, 05:57 PM

China calls for return of debris of 'spy' balloon U.S. shot down

"If a person picks up something on the street and knows who the owner is, he should return it to the owner".

February 10, 2023, 05:30 PM

Urgent call for volunteers at Genting Ln collection point overwhelmed with donations for Turkey quake victims

No sign-ups needed, just head down to 10 Genting Lane today.

February 10, 2023, 05:13 PM

Market in Taiwan sticks fake money on ground so people will notice uneven steps

Only way to get people to pay attention.

February 10, 2023, 04:56 PM

M'sian national hockey player suspended indefinitely for racist comment

Hanis will be suspended for the 2023 Cambodian Sea Games.

February 10, 2023, 04:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.