SCDF introduces new firefighting protective suit with improved flame protection

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has unveiled a new firefighting protective suit (FFPS).

New firefighting suit with improved features

From Feb. 1, 2023, some SCDF firefighters will don the new FFPS when responding to emergency calls.

The new FFPS has a khaki-based colour and has added functions, such as better protection from extreme heat and environmental conditions, as well as increased visibility in low light conditions.

Additionally, the FFPS has an improved fit that provides better range of motion due to its lightweight and stretchable outer shell.

It also has highly breathable fabric layers that reduces heat stress, improved flame protection to enhance safety, and increased abrasion resistance to enhance durability.

According to SCDF, the new FFPS will be progressively rolled out across the fire stations in Singapore within this year.

Top images via SCDF.