Former M'sia PM Ismail Sabri ready to leave politics, planned to do so after GE14 win

In an interview with Malaysian paper Berita Harian (BH), Malaysia's former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob shared that he is ready to retire from "mainstream politics".

In fact, Sabri revealed that he had made plans to do so after the end of Malaysia's 14th general elections.

Plans changed after PM appointment

In the interview, Sabri said his original plan if he won in GE14 was to become a minister, resign from office and be appointed as a senator.

Following the end of his senatorship, he would then retire from politics entirely.

"I wanted to take a break after GE14, but then I was fated to become Prime Minister", Sabri was quoted in BH.

Sabri took over the top post from his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned just 17 months into the job following a drawn-out political tussle.

Questioned process of Jan. 27 sackings, not decision itself

On Jan. 27, several UMNO members, including Khairy Jamaluddin, were dismissed by the party's leadership.

Sabri later aired his thoughts on the matter on his Instagram page.

In the BH report, the ex-PM clarified that he did not question the party's decision on the dismissals nor deemed it "illegal".

He is only "disputing the process" which he maintains did not "follow the procedures and legal provisions" based on UMNO's constitution, BH reported.

In a separate interview with Majoriti, Sabri said that constructive feedback needs to be provided to the party's leadership, which may come with risks.

However, he stated during the interview that he was willing to face the risks of speaking out, as long as those risks are "based on the legal process".

No plans to contest top two seats in UMNO

Earlier in January, a motion was passed by UMNO to bar contests for the top two posts within the party at the upcoming May 19 party elections.

Members such as Khairy opposed the decision, according to BH.

Speaking on this, Sabri shared that he respects the party's decision.

However, Malaysia's Registrar of Societies (ROS) is conducting an investigation following complaints.

"If ROS makes a different decision, we will decide when the time comes", Sabri said.

Sabri emphasised during the interview that he is not interested in contesting the two positions – president and vice-president.

He explained that contests for the two seats should not be between multiple interested parties.

This will only cause further division within UMNO, Sabri reasoned, BH wrote.

UMNO losing support

Apart from revealing his readiness to retire, Sabri admitted during the BH interview that UMNO was losing support from the masses following its defeat in two consecutive general elections.

Adding to his comments on the Jan. 27 dismissals, Sabri said that "dismissing" one team in order to keep another "only causes unrest", exacerbating the party's loss of support.

"There are fewer new members who want to enter (join UMNO), and those who are there are leaving", Sabri said.

Sabri surmised that the current situation may seem peaceful because there is less fighting after the Jan. 27 dismissals, but "support is diminishing".

The loss of supporters is what "worries me about the future of UMNO", Sabri told BH.

