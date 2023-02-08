Former S'pore newscaster Riz Sunawan dies aged 45 after long battle with ALS

Former local news anchor Asri Sunawan, better known as Riz Sunawan, died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning.

He was 45 years old.

His death was announced on his Instagram page.

Was battling ALS

Riz had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a motor neurone disease that progressively paralyses a person, since 2018.

He was a former radio presenter and newscaster at CNA and Berita Mediacorp, often appearing on local TV Channel Suria in the 2010s.

A book about him was published prior to his death

In December 2022, a book titled "My Name is Riz. I have Motor Neurone Disease." was published, detailing Riz's life and his fight against ALS.

The proceeds from the book sales went directly to Riz to aid with his medical expenses.

Top images via Riz Sunawan on Instagram.