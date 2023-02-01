Choosing a career in S’pore: 5 resources to help you make the important decision

Finding the right career can be a daunting task.

It's not only about finding a job that pays satisfactorily, but also about finding something that you're passionate about and that aligns with your values and goals.

I found that out firsthand as I approached the end of my studies when I realised I didn’t really know what I wanted to do.

As we neared the last few weeks of university, many of my friends were already talking about the jobs they had secured or the companies they were applying for.

In contrast, I was still milling about on job search pages and LinkedIn, seeing postings that seemed kinda interesting but not quite right.

Thankfully for those who may be like my former self and don’t know exactly what they want to do, there are many free resources out there for you to leverage.

I’ve compiled them all into a neat little list, including the one resource which helped me the most.

This way you don’t have to go into one of the biggest decisions of your life blind.

1) Networking programmes

If you’re curious about what it's like to work in certain industries or jobs, the best way to find out more is to actually talk to someone from said industry/ job.

Want to know how much overtime employees actually put in? Or find out what the workplace culture is really like? It’s only when you get face-to-face with someone that you’ll be able to ask the burning questions you have.

Many networking programmes and sessions are organised precisely for this purpose, helping prospective applicants find out more about jobs they may be interested in.

One place you can check out for such sessions is On My Way (OMW), an online resource from the National Youth Council packed with content and videos to help young people explore their possible education and career pathways.

As part of their “Let’s Talk” series, OMW is organising two programmes in February 2023, for attendees to meet professionals from a range of backgrounds.

On Feb. 11, 2023, it will be Health World Connections, an in-person session held in collaboration with MOH Holdings featuring more than 20 different healthcare professionals.

If working in the healthcare sector is something you’re intrigued by, sign up for the session, which will be held at 10:30am at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar.

Want to know more about working in the fields of arts, design, and aesthetics in Singapore?

Career Human Library: Beautiful World is bringing together creative professionals like filmmakers, sculptors, and illustrators to share about their career journeys.

This in-person event is happening on Feb. 25, 2023, at 10:30am at the National Youth Council HQ, Toa Payoh Hub. Find out more here.

2) Speak to a career coach or find a mentor

Many schools have career counsellors and coaches who are trained to guide you as you make this extremely consequential decision.

Not only will the coach be able to supply self-discovery tools that will aid you in figuring out what jobs may be more suitable for your personality, they often teach you the other aspects of the job application process, such as resume-writing and interviewing skills.

If you don’t have access to a career coach, then maybe seeking out a mentor might be an option for you to explore.

Mentors provide an experienced and mature head that can dispense advice from a different perspective.

Many folks have “been there” and “done that”, thus they can help you to avoid the pitfalls they’ve already overcome.

The one question I often have when thinking about mentors is “where do you get one”? Going up to someone older and plainly asking “will you be my senpai” seems more like dialogue from a drama series than a real-world conversation.

Initiatives like Mentoring SG allow mentoring relationships to be built naturally and purposefully, enabling youths to develop soft skills and confidence to navigate the challenges they are likely to face.

Find out more about how you can become a mentee here.

3) Understand yourself better

Maybe you can’t find a career coach, but you still want to try your hand at using self-discovery tools to find a career that’ll fit you to a tee.

Thankfully self-assessment tools are pretty easily accessible through the internet, many of them being free.

These tools often involve answering questions about yourself to develop a profile that can be used to match your strengths with jobs where they can be utilised.

One tool is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), which is a questionnaire that helps to discern your personality type, and the kind of preferences this might result in.

Another option, available through the MySkillFuture portal, is the RIASEC Profiling Tool that you can use to assess your career interests, skills confidence, and work values.

Access it here.

4) Look out for career fairs

Industry career fairs are a great way to meet lots of different businesses from a specific field of work that you’re looking into, with the added benefit that these employers are looking to… well, employ.

At the fairs, you’ll be able to find out more about working in the industry while comparing different prospective workplaces.

Recruiters may also offer a streamlined application process so it's always a good idea to bring a few copies of your resume with you, in case you want to hand them out on the spot.

One resource for staying up-to-date with when the next career fair might be happening is NTUC e2i’s events calendar.

5) Try it out firsthand

Sometimes, you just need firsthand experience to realise what you want to do.

I figured out that I enjoyed writing and content creation from volunteering to write for a now-defunct music news website before whetting my appetite for the job further by taking up internship opportunities.

Volunteer and internship experiences allow you to try your hand at various jobs in relatively pressure-free circumstances.

The temporary nature of such working arrangements means that in the worst-case scenario if you end up hating it, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

For something even lighter in commitment, OMW organises periodic “taster programmes” which allow those who sign up to spend a few hours trying out different job roles in a chosen industry.

Keep a look out for the next taster programmes here.

Writing this NYC-sponsored article reminded the writer that he loves his job.

Top image from OMW, NTUC e2i’s Facebook, and Next Academy via Unsplash