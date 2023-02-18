Holiday at 6,000 ft above sea level: Resorts World Genting in M'sia promises fun in the clouds all year round

Was the recent air con weather in Singapore very agreeable for you?

Will you miss it when it’s gone and the sun comes back with a vengeance? Like soon?

Fear not, because sweater weather can be found right up north in neighbouring Malaysia.

Genting Highlands: Holidaying in the clouds

Genting Highlands, located in Pahang, has long been the destination of choice over the years for many Singaporeans looking for a quick getaway — three-day, two-nights — with the family who want to feel like they are holidaying in the clouds without breaking the bank.

In 2023, with overseas travel coming back with full force, Resorts World Genting is promising new and better experiences for many to make their first or return trip there.

Here are some of the highlights to whet your appetite.

1. Resorts World Awana

Resorts World Awana is a serene golf resort nestled at 3,100 ft above sea level.

It is located just 35 minutes from the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Popular activities include golfing at the mountainous course, nature trail at the 130-million-year-old rainforest, and exotic bird watching.

The resort is surrounded by rainforest to offer visitors nothing but pristine nature, peace, and tranquility, with luxury, to feel as one with the natural environment again away from the urban, cosmopolitan cities.

The resort also has new rooms to be booked as well: Club Suite Room and Executive Suite Room.

The refurbished rooms offer guests a luxurious experience for a ritzy accommodation.

Resorts World Awana is also home to AYU Awana, Malaysia’s first tropical lifestyle restaurant and poolside lounge located in the highlands.

The resort is only a five-minute drive from the Genting Highlands Premium Outlets.

Free shuttle service to the premium outlets is provided at regular intervals from the hotel lobby.

Room rates range from RM286 (S$88.20) to RM650 (S$200.40), and Genting Rewards Members get to enjoy discounts.

2. Pre-wedding photography package & wedding destination

For those who want to make their short getaway count by getting other important things done, they can consider the pre-wedding photography package at Resorts World Genting.

Wedding fantasies can be turned into reality with professional photographers and scenic highlands as backdrop.

The package includes a two-day, one-night stay in a Superior Deluxe room at Resorts World Awana, with breakfast and dinner for two provided.

The pre-wedding photography session will last four hours from 9am to 2pm, conducted by a photographer and an assistant.

Access will be granted to selected areas at Resorts World Awana.

A total of 100 edited, high-resolution digital images and one slideshow montage will be delivered at the end.

For those looking for a venue to get married, wedding packages are also available, where the bride and groom can host guests at The Great Lawn.

The Great Lawn, situated within Resorts World Awana, is the perfect intimate setting and backdrop for the garden wedding.

It can host a private ceremony or even a grand affair for the most whimsical and memorable event.

3. New shows

For those of you looking for entertainment while up in the clouds, you are in for a treat in the next several months.

Bryan Adams will be performing his “So Happy It Hurts Tour 2023” at Resorts World Genting, as will be Show Lo, Richie Jen, as well as Nancy Sit.

Resorts World Genting will also be having its resident show, “Love Matters“, as well as the CoComelon event in February and March 2023.

4. Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

The cherry on top, as always, is the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park.

Besides the existing rides, the latest addition to the extensive list of attractions is the new “Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice” attraction that takes participants on a prehistoric adventure through ice caverns, Geotopia, and a flowing lava tunnel.

Tickets can be booked online for greater savings and good deals.

To top it off, members can earn and redeem Genting Points by eating, shopping, and playing at Resorts World Genting for more great offers.

5. RM1.8 million lucky draw

To add more kick to the activities, guests can stand a chance to take home a share of RM1.8 million (S$550,000) worth of prizes at the RWG Lucky Wednesday weekly draw.

Cars to be given away include the Proton X50, Honda City Hatchback, Honda HRV, Honda Civic, as well as other prizes such as the Resorts World Cruises packages, Crockfords staycation packages, branded gadgets and more.

Guests just need to earn 1GP by spending RM100 (S$30.26) a day with the Genting Rewards card and SkyCards to participate.

Qualified members will receive a complimentary room for one night stay on the draw ceremony day.

Find out more at rwgenting.com.

This sponsored article was brought to you by Resorts World Genting.

Top photos via Resorts World Genting Facebook