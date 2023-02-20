Japan diner stuffs ramen store chopsticks in his mouth, puts them back into holder

Another young diner in Japan was filmed pranking a restaurant.

This is just weeks after another man's misdemeanour in Sushiro stirred up a storm.

Man stuff chopsticks in his mouth

In the latest video, uploaded on Feb. 18, the man grabbed a bunch of disposable chopsticks, stuffed them into his mouth, and then returned them to the holder.

The Instagram account where the video was originally found had been taken down, but the video is still circulating on social media.

Prankster believed to be a high school student

According to Japanese media, the Instagram account belonged to a high school student.

The ramen shop has since been identified as a ramen chain "Dotonbori Kamiza" outlet.

Ramen Chain filed police report

The chain said they had filed a police report.

While investigating if such an event has occurred, the chain have disinfected the place, and are considering measures such as putting chopsticks and condiments in bags and providing cold water pots upon request.

Sushiro incident

Another customer was recently filmed licking a soy sauce bottle and cup in a Sushiro restaurant outlet, then putting them back to their original position.

Netizens dubbed the act as "sushi terrorism". Such eateries in Japan operate on trust as the serving process is partially operated and self-service.

Sushiro filed a police report, even as the perpetrator and his guardian came forward to apologise.

Top image via Twitter