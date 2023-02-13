Python curls up into a ball, snoozing right outside NTU food court

A reticulated python was found right by the food court in Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) North Spine Plaza recently.

From a video posted online, it appeared to curl up into a ball around a water pipe near the glass roof.

NTU called for pest control to "remove" the python

Responding to Mothership's enquiries, an NTU spokesperson said that the school was alerted to the snake at about 2pm on Jan.

The campus security responded to a call regarding a snake at the North Spine.

Following which, a pest control team was dispatched and attempted to "remove" the snake with an extended grabber.

A student from the environmental group in NTU, Earthlink NTU, said that he was at the scene for around 30 minutes before the python was taken away by the team.

"...Reticulated pythons are nocturnal and this python might have chosen that area to rest," he commented.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to secure the python, the reptile crawled onto an adjacent ledge in its attempt to escape.

The python was "repeatedly nudged" by the grabber and it "fell down a considerable drop" which gave the pest control team the chance to capture the snake, the student recounted to Mothership.

The school confirmed that the team caught the snake and claimed it was later handed over to NParks' Animal and Veterinary Service.

The NTU spokesperson added:

"Students are advised not to approach any wildlife and to call campus security if they require assistance."

Acres urged NTU to review the SOP on handling wild animals

On Jan. 6, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) received a call to rescue the python via their hotline, Kalai Vanan, Co-Chief Executive of Acres, told Mothership.

However, they were informed that someone else was already doing it.

Kalai said that the pest control team called by NTU was not the best option in this case, as "there are different techniques that can be used to safely rescue snakes in different situations".

After taking a look at the video of the team rescuing the snake, he added that "it clearly shows that the team did not consider possible outcomes when trying to catch the snake".

"Wild animals should be handled by people with the proper training. Apart from training, compassion and respect for animals is important."

Kalai also urged NTU to review their standard of practice (SOP) on who should be called in to handle wild animals as well.

The python was not posing any danger to anyone at that point. It could have been monitored till it moved to a location where it can be captured more easily as opposed to doing a "force capture" which can hurt the animal in the process, Kalai explained.

"The school should have called Acres or NParks," Kalai said.

"Snakes are not pests and as an educational institution, they should strive to send proper messaging to the public and students," he added.

What to do when you encounter a snake?

If you ever encounter a snake, the first step is to remain calm and slowly move away from the snake.

Keep a safe distance from the snake (at least two metres) and do not attempt to handle it on your own.

The snake will not attack unless it feels provoked.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, you can call Acres at 9783 7782 or NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 for assistance.

For more information, you can visit NParks's advisory or Acres's advisory on snake encounters.

