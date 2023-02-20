Symptom checker, mood tracker, & budgeting just some of the tools in this health & wealth app

If you’re the type who wants to better manage your health and financial well-being, here’s an app to check out.

Pulse by Prudential is a free to download app for anyone aged 18 and above, and it seeks to partner customers in their health and financial wellness journeys.

From curated content that will speak directly to your mood to tools to help you reach your financial goals, Prudential Singapore has set about creating an app that will be helpful to your personal health and fiscal pursuits.

If you’re a Prudential customer, you can also access your policies and update your contact details via the app’s PRUServices function.

Here are some of the features:

Health

Healthcheck

Take a quick questionnaire for Pulse to create your digital twin — a 3D model of your body which you can use to track the health of various organs and your risk of developing organ-related diseases.

Completing the health check also allows Pulse to create a health report for you which covers the areas of nutrition, activity, and mood.

The report helpfully gives you information on improving your health, with specific tips on what areas you may be lacking in.

After taking a few minutes to answer the questions, my 3D model and health reports came back with some suggestions — I could afford to cut down on the cheese, fried food, and takeaways.

“Red meat has twice the fat of white meat, so keep it as a treat, only at the end of the week,” read another personalised tip generated after my health assessment.

Symptom Checker

Experiencing niggling pain or an unexplained headache?

Chat with Pulse’s AI-powered bot to learn more about what your ailment may be, or what course of action you should take.

For example, my lower back hasn’t been feeling too good of late.

Pulse took me through some quick and simple questions before suggesting some possible causes.

It’s the kind of easy tool you can use to put your mind at ease or take as a sign that you should seek further help.

Mood Tracker

You can also keep track of how you’ve been feeling with Pulse’s Mood Tracker.

All you have to do is answer some quick questions about the kinds of emotions you’ve experienced and the kinds of activities you’ve been doing.

At the end, they’ll serve up some curated content so that you can stay on top of your well-being.

Having told the app that I was feeling a bit tired, I was recommended a short video on “breaking the lethargy cycle”. The video talked me through why I might be feeling the way I felt and recommended some easy to implement courses of action such as engaging in one simple activity at a time.

Clinic Locator and Video Consultation

If you need to see a doctor, Pulse can help you with that too.

The Clinic Locator function will help you find the closest doctor you can visit in person.

If you’d rather speak to a physician from the comfort of your home, use the Video Consultation option and Pulse will connect you with one.

This is especially useful for those who don’t want to make a trip to a physical clinic – they might be too busy to make a trip out of the house, or don’t want to physically wait in line to see a doctor.

Challenge Your Pulse

To promote physical health and encourage people to maintain healthy habits, Pulse also runs Challenges that reward users for adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Users can accumulate reward points that can be redeemed as vouchers with selected merchants.

For instance, it launched Challenge Your Pulse — a series of walk, run, and ride geolocation-based challenge — from August to September 2022. Individual users were required to check-in at various checkpoints along one of the five curated routes to complete a weekly challenge.

Users were then rewarded with points which could be instantly converted to retail vouchers.

They can look forward to similar challenges that will be run periodically throughout the year.

Wealth

Goal Setting (Grow My Wealth)

Have an idea of the kind of lifestyle you’d like to enjoy during your retirement, or perhaps saving up for a getaway to Japan?

Pulse’s Goal Setting tool helps you to achieve the finances you’ll need for the future you have in mind. From shorter-term expenses such as accumulating enough for a destination holiday, to longer-term life events such as retirement planning, you just need to select your goal, and let the app compute the rest.

In addition, the app will provide you with some data-driven suggestions based on information you’ve provided, so reaching your goals will be a breeze.

It even rates the difficulty of the goal you’re trying to achieve given the parameters you’ve set yourself — like a target date or how much you’d like to set aside that month.

Budgeting Tool

The perfect tool to track your spending and manage your budget, Pulse’s Budgeting Tool allows you to create various categories, so you know where you’re spending the most, and where you’ll need to cut back a bit.

Personally, I felt that the Budgeting Tool was a natural companion to the Goal Setting tool.

If I was struggling to meet my savings goals for a trip to Tokyo, the Budgeting Tool would be able to inform me of where I’ve been prone to overspending.

Financial Education

Learn more about how to manage your finances with content delivered to you in bite-sized easy-to-read articles through Pulse.

If you’ve ever wanted to get started with investing or need some tips on how to save better, Pulse’s Financial Education section is where you’ll be able to get the information.

One article I perused was titled “3 signs you are living too close to the financial edge”.

It was a good reminder that one should try and have a cash reserve of at least six months’ worth of expenses put aside for rainy days.

Ruby AI

If you need a bit of help with your financial planning, you can turn to Pulse’s Ruby AI — an AI-powered chatbot.

Based on your financial needs, goals, and aspirations, Ruby will help support your financial planning journey with useful suggestions, or connect you with an expert – a (human) financial consultant - if you’re in need of more in-depth advice.

Interacting with Ruby is as easy as the other AI-powered bots on the app — involving answering some intuitive questions about what you’d like to achieve.

If the task gets a bit more complex than Ruby is comfortable handling, or if you wish to get more in-depth advice, you have the option of connecting with a Prudential financial consultant by clicking the ‘Call me back’ function.

Writing this Prudential-sponsored article made the writer realise that he needs to make room on his phone for another app.

This article is for your information only and does not consider your specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs. We recommend that you seek advice from a Prudential Financial Consultant before making a commitment to purchase a policy. Information is correct as at Feb. 20, 2023.

Top image by Andrew Le via Unsplash and from Pulse