Chonky cat Gacek a top tourist attraction in Poland with 5-star reviews

Finally a reason to visit Poland.

Julia Yee | February 21, 2023, 02:44 PM

Polish city Szczecin has put itself on the map -- with the help of its resident cat.

The black-and-white feline, christened Gacek (Polish for “long-eared bat”), rose to fame when he was featured in a YouTube documentary, according to Business Insider.

Gacek lives in a sheltered wooden box outside a shop.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

Gacek regularly accepts treats from passers-by, although a local animal shelter has advised his growing fanbase to stop feeding him.

On the Instagram account dedicated to Gacek, the enigmatic cat is declared the “#1 tourist attraction in Szczecin”.

Business Insider reported that he had surpassed other Szczecin tourist spots, such as the long-standing Pomeranian Dukes’ Castle.

Gacek once boasted a five-star rating on Google Maps.

For reasons unknown, his listing with over 2,500 reviews was discovered to have been removed recently, giving rise to the hashtag #bringgacekback on Instagram.

The former listing was testament to Gacek’s diverse—if uniquely feline—hospitality.

One patron expressed gratitude for being invited to rub the “cute little belly” of the “distinguished gentle creature”. He also recommended making a reservation beforehand.

Another reviewer wrote: “As expected, he didn’t pay any attention to me which made the experience fully wholesome.”

It seems, however, that not everyone succumbed to Gacek’s charm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

He received a one-star rating in 2022 because he “stole a sausage”.

