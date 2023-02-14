Back

Platform companies will be required to pay CPF contributions for S'porean workers below 30

Workers above 30 can opt in for increased CPF contributions.

Matthias Ang | February 14, 2023, 04:44 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Platform companies will be required to pay Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for Singaporean workers who are below 30 years old, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced during his Budget 2023 statement on Feb. 14.

In addition, platform workers below 30 years old will also be required to make increased CPF contributions, he added.

The increase in CPF contribution will go into the CPF Ordinary and Special Accounts of the platform workers.

These changes are part of the recommendations that the government has accepted from the advisory committee on platform workers, one of which was to align the CPF contribution rates of such workers and companies with those of employees and employers over a period of five years.

The committee had been convened to look into strengthening protections for platform workers, including improving their housing and retirement adequacy.

Workers above 30 can opt in for the increased CPF contributions

With regard to older cohorts of platform workers, they can choose to opt in for the increased CPF contributions.

As for platform workers who are either above the age of 65 or earn S$50 to S$500 a month from platform work, they will not see an increase in their CPF contributions.

However, they will still be able to enjoy the CPF contributions of platform companies if they opt in.

For the cohort of workers in which the increased contributions are mandatory, along with those who opt in, these changes will boost their savings in their CPF Ordinary and Special Accounts (CPF-OSA), so that they have more for retirement and can finance their housing loans using CPF instead of cash, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Lower-income platform workers to receive additional support

Wong acknowledged that such a move will affect the take-home pay of platform workers in the short term.

Additional support for these workers will therefore be introduced in the form of the platform workers' CPF Transition Support (PCTS) for the first four years following the implementation of this measure.

According to MOF, the PCTS will offset part of the platform workers' share of the year-on-year increase in CPF-OSA contribution rates for these four years.

Singaporean platform workers who earn S$2,500 or less per month, including from platform work and other employment sources, will be eligible for this support measure if they are required to or opt in to make increased CPF contributions.

MOF added that more details about the PCTS will be announced at the Ministry of Manpower's Committee of Supply 2023.

Top collage's images via photo via Zye Hensem /Facebook, Petrina Ng/Facebook.

More support for First-Timers families with children & young married couples to secure their first homes

First-time single homebuyers will also benefit from the increase to the CPF Housing Grant.

February 14, 2023, 04:38 PM

Govt to double paternity leave for eligible working fathers of S'porean children born in 2024

"I hope this will provide greater assurance to parents and parents-to-be as they think about starting and growing a family," Wong said.

February 14, 2023, 04:33 PM

Eligible S'porean families to receive additional S$3,000 baby bonus, disbursed over a longer period of time: Lawrence Wong

Also more help for working mums.

February 14, 2023, 04:29 PM

3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting: Suspect, 43, dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The suspect was not affiliated with MSU

February 14, 2023, 04:23 PM

Scheme to support lower-wage workers receive S$2.4bn top up, scheme to support ex-offenders introduced

Part of measures to support workers from all walks of life.

February 14, 2023, 04:18 PM

Anwar: No GST for M'sia

No plans to reintroduce the tax.

February 14, 2023, 04:06 PM

McDonald's Funan puts in more effort than your ex with lavish V-Day decorations

In case you need screaming reminders of the occasion.

February 14, 2023, 03:54 PM

Eligible Singaporeans will receive between S$700 & S$2,250 over next 5 years under enhanced Assurance Package

The Assurance Package is to help lessen the impacts of the increase in GST and high inflation.

February 14, 2023, 03:53 PM

2.5 million S'poreans aged 21 & above to receive S$200-S$400 to address cost of living concerns

The total amount of the Assurance Package will be increased by S$3 billion.

February 14, 2023, 03:48 PM

S'pore civil servants can use ChatGPT to write reports & speeches in 2 months' time

AI sounding like civil servants sounding like AI.

February 14, 2023, 03:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.