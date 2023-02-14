Back

S$4.5 billion Marina Bay Sands expansion, including 4th tower, to be delayed further

Construction was supposed to start by Apr. 8, 2023, but MBS's parent company said it cannot start as planned.

Nixon Tan | February 14, 2023, 04:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

According to an annual report filed by Las Vegas Sands (LVS) on Feb. 3, 2023, the planned expansion of Singapore's Marina Bay Sands (MBS) resort has been delayed, with no firm commencement date.

Extension of deadline to commence construction

In April 2019, MBS and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) inked an agreement for MBS to construct a new development.

The new development would include a hotel tower with approximately 1,000 rooms and suites, a rooftop attraction, convention and meeting facilities, and a live entertainment arena with approximately 15,000 seats.

The agreement provided for a total cost of S$4.5 billion.

Under the agreement, MBS was to commence construction by Apr. 8, 2022.

However, MBS and STB came to an agreement on Mar. 29, 2022, to extend the construction commencement date by a year, to Apr. 8, 2023.

Unforeseen circumstances

Despite the extension, LVS said it does not expect to be able to start on certain construction projects by the agreed deadline of April 2023.

In a section of the report that outlined risks of its international operations, LVS said construction projects are subject to cost overruns and delays caused by events outside of their control, or even their contractors' control.

These include shortages of material or skilled labor, unforeseen engineering, environmental and/or geological problems, work stoppages, weather interference, unanticipated cost increases, and unavailability of construction materials or equipment.

"We are in discussion with the Singapore government on the duration of the timeline extension for commencement and completion of the expansion of MBS to fulfil our obligations," LVS added.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from STB said the Integrated Resorts (IRs) have previously indicated there are potential delays in the completion of their projects.

"They remain committed to their expansion plans," said the spokesperson, saying that "the IRs have and will continue to enrich Singapore’s tourism offerings."

The spokesperson added that STB will continue to monitor the progress of the developments.

Top image via Wikimedia Commons

6 Valentine's Day ads & social media posts from companies in S'pore milking the occasion

Same thing every year.

February 14, 2023, 04:50 PM

Platform companies will be required to pay CPF contributions for S'porean workers below 30

Workers above 30 can opt in for increased CPF contributions.

February 14, 2023, 04:44 PM

More support for First-Timers families with children & young married couples to secure their first homes

First-time single homebuyers will also benefit from the increase to the CPF Housing Grant.

February 14, 2023, 04:38 PM

Govt to double paternity leave for eligible working fathers of S'porean children born in 2024

"I hope this will provide greater assurance to parents and parents-to-be as they think about starting and growing a family," Wong said.

February 14, 2023, 04:33 PM

Eligible S'porean families to receive additional S$3,000 baby bonus, disbursed over a longer period of time: Lawrence Wong

Also more help for working mums.

February 14, 2023, 04:29 PM

3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting: Suspect, 43, dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The suspect was not affiliated with MSU

February 14, 2023, 04:23 PM

Scheme to support lower-wage workers receive S$2.4bn top up, scheme to support ex-offenders introduced

Part of measures to support workers from all walks of life.

February 14, 2023, 04:18 PM

Anwar: No GST for M'sia

No plans to reintroduce the tax.

February 14, 2023, 04:06 PM

McDonald's Funan puts in more effort than your ex with lavish V-Day decorations

In case you need screaming reminders of the occasion.

February 14, 2023, 03:54 PM

Eligible S'poreans will receive between S$700 & S$2,250 over next 5 years under enhanced Assurance Package

The Assurance Package is to help lessen the impacts of the increase in GST and high inflation.

February 14, 2023, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.