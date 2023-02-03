Physical Kopitiam cards to end after Jun. 30, 2023

For Kopitiam card users, do take note that the physical card can only be used until Jun. 30, 2023.

This announcement was made via a Facebook post by Kopitiam on Feb. 2 evening.

In the post, Kopitiam said customers can continue to enjoy a 10 per cent discount via the FairPrice app after the cessation of the physical card.

Kopitiam purchases can also be made using Linkpoints on the FairPrice app.

Previously when the function was made available on FairPrice app, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng explained that this will bring greater convenience by reducing the need to continually top up the stored value in one's Kopitiam card.

What to do with the stored value in the physical card?

For those who still have the physical Kopitiam card, you can either ask for a full cash refund or transfer the stored value to your FairPrice app in Linkpoints.

Kiosks will be set up at selected Kopitiam outlets with employees on standby to assist customers, Kopitiam added in their post.

Kopitiam has not mentioned which outlets will have these kiosks set up yet.

What about seniors who are not tech savvy?

In response to concerned consumers who asked about seniors who may not know how to use FairPrice app, Kopitiam said from Mar. 1, seniors who are Pioneer Generation (PG), Merdeka Generation (MG) and under the Comcare scheme without debit or credit cards can continue enjoying the 10 per cent discount by flashing their respective PG/MG/Comcare cards.

Separately, there were also consumers who shared that the physical card may still be useful for young children to buy food or at times when their mobile phones run out of battery.

